The Golden State Warriors have given up on two young players early, with James Wiseman and Jordan Poole no longer with the team. That’s the price to pay when you try to compete for an NBA championship right away.

With that in mind, some believe Jonathan Kuminga could be the next in line. Despite his undeniable athleticism, defensive IQ, and promising skill set, reports of immaturity make people think he’s not going to fulfill his potential in the Bay.

That’s why he vowed to be better as a person and prove his worth in the upcoming season, stating that he knows this could be a make-or-break year for him.

Jonathan Kuminga Knows The Clock Is Ticking

“This upcoming season is definitely the year,” Kuminga told ESPN. “A lot of people are expecting so much from me – and myself; I’m expecting a lot. It’s a lot of pressure, but I don’t really pay attention to the noise. The pressure is always going to be there. It’s just [on] me to go out there and perform.”

“The achievement [I crave] is just growing as a person – there’s nothing more important than growing as a person,” he added. “As long as you grow as a person, that opens up a lot of doors. Now you know what to do on the court and now you know what to do off the court – just [by] growing up.”

Kuminga could end up being the X-Factor for a Warriors team looking to get back to the NBA Finals. But it might be up to him to get the playing time he claims to deserve.