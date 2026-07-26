Jonathan Kuminga’s chances of joining Lakers reportedly increase as Mario Hezonja signs with Cavaliers

A hypothetic scenario where Jonathan Kuminga joins the Los Angeles Lakers appears to make more sense following Mario Hezonja's decision to join the Cleveland Cavaliers for the upcoming NBA season.

Jonathan Kuminga is once again drawing attention regarding his NBA future. While his destination remains uncertain, all signs point to an exit from the Atlanta Hawks, and the possibility of landing with the Los Angeles Lakers has increased as Mario Hezonja joined the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to ClutchPoints‘ Brett Siegel, the Lakers now stand as the sole remaining suitor for the young forward. While the Cavaliers theoretically remain in the hunt, Hezonja’s arrival fills a key wing spot and consumes some cap space.

Siegel anticipates a sign-and-trade between the Lakers and the Hawks involving Jarred Vanderbilt to secure Kuminga, giving Los Angeles a clearer path to the 23-year-old. However, Joe Vardon of The Athletic previously reported mutual interest between Cleveland and Kuminga, suggesting a deal with Los Angeles is far from certain.

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Potential candidate in pursuit of Kuminga

While primary attention remains on the Cavaliers and Lakers, Jake Weinbach—who also views the Lakers as clear candidates and the Cavs as clear pursuers—noted that another team could enter the mix. “The Bucks shouldn’t be ruled out as a potential sign-and-trade destination, either,” Weinbach stated.

Jonathan Kuminga during an Atlanta Hawks match.

Mutual interest between Kuminga and Cavaliers

Kuminga is reportedly interested in playing for Cleveland and reuniting with Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson, who previously worked with him as an assistant on Steve Kerr’s Golden State Warriors staff.

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“Jonathan likes the Cavs, likes Kenny Atkinson, and Donovan Mitchell likes him,” Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, told Vardon. Kuminga also spent part of the 2025 offseason training in Cleveland, while Turner is from Northeast Ohio, providing further connections between the player and the organization.

Kuminga is seeking a contract worth approximately $20 million to $23 million annually, close to the value of the option Atlanta declined. Neither Cleveland nor Los Angeles can offer him that salary outright, making the Hawks’ cooperation necessary.