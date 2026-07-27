Jonathan Kuminga’s future remains uncertain as Cavs, Lakers reportedly don’t meet his expectations

Jonathan Kuminga has yet to define his future in the NBA, which could lead him to the Cleveland Cavaliers or the Los Angeles Lakers.

Although Mario Hezonja’s arrival to the Cleveland Cavaliers could have indicated Jonathan Kuminga‘s next move, the truth is that the player still does not know what his future holds after the Atlanta Hawks. The forward is reportedly demanding a salary higher than what the Cavs and Los Angeles Lakers are offering, so his destination for the next NBA season remains uncertain.

“The market for 23-year-old wing Jonathan Kuminga is not what he hoped it would be. Atlanta did not pick up the team’s $24.3 million option for this season, Kuminga hoped he could find a team willing to pay him around that number in a new, multi-year deal. No such luck,” NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin wrote.

“The offers out there were more like the Cavaliers still offering the rest of their mid-level exception this season (a little less than $8 million) or the Lakers offering two years, $20 million total.”

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Kuminga has become a diamond in the rough this offseason, not only because of his age but also because of what he can offer to the teams interested in him. Will he take his talent to the Western Conference, or will he instead move to Cleveland?

Jonathan Kuminga during an Atlanta Hawks match.

Where would Kuminga fit best?

While Jonathan Kuminga has familiarity with Cleveland’s head coach Kenny Atkinson from their time in Golden State, the Los Angeles Lakers would represent a significantly better overall fit for his projected role in the 2026–27 NBA season.

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LeBron James’ departure to the Philadelphia 76ers would eventually give Kuminga a bigger role in LA, where Luka Doncic is currently the main star. Conversely, Cleveland’s recent acquisition of Mario Hezonja creates a crowded wing rotation alongside Donovan Mitchell, where Kuminga would likely be relegated to a secondary off-ball role in a slower, guard-centric system.

Kuminga’s numbers with the Hawks

After being traded to the Atlanta Hawks in February 2026, Jonathan Kuminga posted solid production in a limited sample size. Across 16 games with the Hawks, he averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while playing roughly 23 minutes per night.