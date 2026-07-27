Mavericks in extension talks with Dereck Lively II to empower Cooper Flagg

The Dallas Mavericks are reportedly in extension talks with Dereck Lively II ahead of the upcoming NBA season as the team looks to continue empowering young star Cooper Flagg.

The Dallas Mavericks have kept a low profile this offseason without making flashy moves. Beyond the possibility of completing a trade for Klay Thompson—with the Miami Heat standing as top candidates—the team trusts the core of players surrounding new star Cooper Flagg, leading the organization to explore a contract extension for Dereck Lively II.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Lively could reach a new agreement before the start of the 2026-27 season. “Told today that Dallas has held some early-stage talks with Dereck Lively II on a possible contract extension,” Stein reported. “Lively, 22, is eligible for a new deal until Opening Night Eve but played in just seven games in 2025-26 before foot surgery.”

Over the past three years, the big man has averaged 8.4 points on 72.5% shooting, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks across 98 regular-season games. Lively could serve as an ideal complement to Flagg, especially with Anthony Davis no longer on the roster and the expected return of Kyrie Irving.

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Latest on Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson

Amid trade rumors surrounding Thompson’s potential exit from Dallas, veteran Kyrie Irving has also been mentioned as a player who could move before the 2026-27 season. However, the Mavericks have shown no interest in moving Irving, nor have they shown interest in Anthony Davis.

Dereck Lively II #2 of the Dallas Mavericks.

“The Mavericks have continued to rebuff trade feelers for the 34-year-old who has nine career All-Star nods,” Stein wrote on his Substack. “The working expectation since our report last month is that Irving should begin next season in Dallas alongside Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg to at last launch his long-awaited comeback from knee surgery in late March 2025.”

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Regarding Thompson, his future with the team remains unclear, though little has shifted over the past week. “Little has changed—yet—from what we reported about Klay Thompson in mid-July,” Stein added. “Miami and other teams are certainly hoping Thompson becomes a free agent by securing a buyout from Dallas, but the Mavericks—to this point—have indicated that they prefer to trade the four-time champion sharpshooter if possible.”

What lies ahead for the Mavericks

After acquiring 2024 No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher in a three-team trade with the Atlanta Hawks and Oklahoma City Thunder, it will be compelling to see how the team proceeds between now and the start of the regular season. Through it all, Cooper Flagg remains the squad’s only untouchable cornerstone heading into his second year in the NBA.