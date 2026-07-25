Jonathan Kuminga reportedly could join Cavs instead of Lakers after LeBron James chose 76ers

LeBron James’ decision to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers is already creating a ripple effect across the NBA, forcing several franchises to quickly adjust their offseason plans.

For weeks, multiple contenders believed they had a realistic chance to land the four-time NBA champion. Now that James has chosen Philadelphia, those organizations are being forced to pivot toward other high-profile free agents before the market becomes even more competitive.

One player expected to benefit from that domino effect is Jonathan Kuminga, who has suddenly emerged as one of the most intriguing names available to make a big splash.

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Cavaliers reportedly interested in Jonathan Kuminga

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Cleveland Cavaliers could shift their focus to Jonathan Kuminga after missing out on LeBron James. “You’re going to look at names like Jonathan Kuminga in play with the Cavaliers. They were banking on potentially getting LeBron James.”

LeBron’s decision has significantly changed the landscape of the Eastern Conference. With the 76ers adding James, the Knicks remaining among the conference’s top contenders, and the Miami Heat continuing to strengthen their roster, the Cavaliers can no longer afford to wait if they hope to keep pace in the title race.

That is where Kuminga could become a priority. The talented forward entered free agency after the Atlanta Hawks declined his $24.3 million team option, making him one of the biggest available names on the market.

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If the Cavs succeed in signing Kuminga, it would immediately soften the disappointment of missing out on LeBron while adding another young, athletic piece capable of contributing on both ends of the floor.