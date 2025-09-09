Josh Giddey agrees to extension with Chicago: Bulls’ projected lineup for 2025-26 NBA season

After falling short of their goals last season, the Chicago Bulls entered the offseason focused on making significant roster improvements ahead the 2025-26 NBA season. However, they disappointed fans by signing only Yuki Kawamura, leaving many hoping for more movement. Despite this, the team checked off a crucial task: securing Josh Giddey’s NBA future with the franchise amid serious doubts about his continued tenure.

According to Shams Charania on X, formerly Twitter, the Chicago Bulls have secured a four-year, $100 million contract extension with Josh Giddey. This strategic move allows head coach Billy Donovan to solidify a crucial component of his lineup, ensuring the team’s competitive edge for the foreseeable future.

In the 2024-25 season, Josh Giddey emerged as a pivotal force for the Chicago Bulls. At just 22, he notched impressive averages of 14.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game. His versatility shines through, making him indispensable across all facets of play. This well-rounded skill set keeps him central to Billy Donovan’s strategy, ensuring his continued influence on the team’s success.

Projected Bulls starting lineup for 2025-26

Given the Chicago Bulls’ lack of movement in the offseason, Josh Giddey’s continuity is seen as key to their future. In addition, his easy integration with Coby White and Nikola Vucevic gives fans hope for greater competitiveness in the 2025-26 NBA season. With this, the team could have the following starting five:

Point Guard: Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey Shooting Guard: Coby White

Coby White Small Forward: Kevin Huerter

Kevin Huerter Power Forward: Matas Buzelis

Matas Buzelis Center: Nikola Vucevic

The Bulls enter the new season with an unchanged lineup, pinning their hopes on Coby White to not only match but exceed his 20.4 points per game. This steady approach signals the franchise’s faith in head coach Billy Donovan as the cornerstone of their future success. However, to enhance competitiveness, the bench players must significantly elevate their game.