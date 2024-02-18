The Los Angeles Lakers have proven to be a good team when they’re at their best, but inconsistent teams rarely get the job done in the NBA, let alone in a seven-game series.

LeBron James made it loud and clear that he wanted the team to make some moves and get reinforcements ahead of the trade deadline, but that wasn’t the case.

Needless to say, that has prompted doubts about James’ future with the organization. With that in mind, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins revealed that Rob Pelinka already has a plan in place to get him another star in the offseason.

Perkins Says The Lakers Will Get Another Star

“The Lakers need to get through this season because another superstar is on the way this summer,” Perkins said on the Pat McAfee show. “Now, I can’t reveal who that superstar is; they trust me not to air this information out on who this player is going to be a match made in heaven for Anthony Davis.”

Perkins might be tight-lipped about this situation, but a report by Jovan Buha of The Athletic claimed that the Lakers will pursue Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young in the summer:

“They [Lakers] view him as a guy who can step in and help the group now,” Buha said. “And do a lot of the things LeBron has been asking for in a ball-handling guard. Also, he bridges the gap to the future as someone who can grow alongside Anthony Davis and who would really be the ideal compliment to his game. They see him as a supercharged version of [D’Angelo Russell] and I think he’ll be their top target.”

Trae Young or not, it is evident that this Lakers team needs more firepower if they want to win another championship with James still on the court, and it’ll be interesting to see how they approach the offseason.