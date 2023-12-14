The Golden State Warriors can’t seem to catch a break right now. On top of their disappointing 10-13 record, Draymond Green will now serve an indefinite suspension for his continuous involvement in physical altercations.

Green will reportedly have to attend counsel and meet certain criteria before being eligible for reinstation, and that couldn’t have happened at the worst possible time for Steve Kerr’s team.

Outside of Stephen Curry, the starting lineup has underperformed from top to bottom. With that in mind, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins said he should force his way out of the Bay area.

Kendrick Perkins Says Curry Should Leave The Bay

“Free him from all the BS that’s around him,” Perkins said on ESPN. “You think about the situation between Klay Thompson and the front office with the contract tension they have. You look at Andrew Wiggins, who’s playing this year like he doesn’t give a damn. You’re watching a guy like Draymond Green that’s not reliable and acting out of character, embarrassing the franchise and the league. Steph don’t deserve this. We cannot waste Steph Curry’s valuable time while he’s still here.”

Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins look like shells of themselves, Draymond Green has been ejected three times and suspended twice, and Steve Kerr can’t seem to give the youngins a chance.

From a basketball standpoint, it makes plenty of sense for Curry to just call it a day and force his way out. Then again, he’s spent his entire career in the Bay area, so that’s just not likely to happen. Not now, not ever.

The Warriors will need to find answers from within. Perhaps Green’s suspension will be a blessing in disguise, as Kerr will have no choice but to give Jonathan Kuminga a longer leash and maybe even give Trayce Jackson-Davis some minutes. Whatever the case, Steph it’s not leaving.