One of the biggest storylines of the Golden State Warriors‘ 116-119 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night was Steve Kerr benching Klay Thompson with nearly six minutes left in the game.

The 33-year-old left a lot to be desired until then, putting up just seven points while shooting 2-of-10 from the field and only 1 of 8 from long range. In his postgame press conference, Kerr admitted he couldn’t wait anymore for Thompson to turn up his game.

“I just felt like tonight I had to play the guys who were playing the best,” Kerr said, as quoted by Basketball Network. “I’ve been really patient and trying to get everybody organized into groups and give guys freedom and space, but tonight did not feel like a night to have a lot of patience. We needed some urgency, and that’s why I made the moves.”

Kerr decided to shake things up earlier in the game, benching Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney at the start of the third quarter. But Thompson’s exit made more headlines, considering everything he’s achieved with the organization throughout his fantastic career.

“I’m sure he’s disappointed,” Kerr said about Thompson. “It’s not easy being in that situation, and same with Loon and Wiggs, but these are tough nights. This is the NBA. It’s a really difficult league. It’s a dream job for these guys, but it’s also incredibly difficult. You get booed, benched, injured, traded, cut; it’s not easy.”

Klay Thompson understands Steve Kerr’s decision

Getting benched for poor performance is not something Thompson is used to, but this time even the Warriors star himself admitted he was not playing well. According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Thompson said that while it felt “strange,” to be on the bench, he admitted that he “deserved” it.

“Of course it frustrates me,” Thompson said. “You think I’m gonna just chill? I’m freaking competitive man. At the end of the day, I’m one of the most competitive people to put this uniform on. I can say that with confidence too. But whatever. I guess I didn’t bring it tonight. I deserved it.”

Thompson is not going through the best of times in the Bay area, averaging career-low numbers in points per game since his rookie season. Besides, his scoring production is also the lowest in his 11-year career.

Klay has once again struggled this season, which is why he has no hard feelings at the coach for benching him. “I trust Steve. I trust Steve now and forever will,” Thompson said.

Thompson reportedly turned down a contract extension in the offseason

Thompson’s decline comes in the final year of his contract with the Warriors, which is why many wonder what the future holds for him in 2024. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the team offered Klay a contract extension in the offseason.

SURVEY Should the Warriors re-sign Klay Thompson? Should the Warriors re-sign Klay Thompson? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

“[Klay’s] future has been in question,” Charania said on the show “Run It Back”, via ClutchPoints. “I’m told that the Warriors offered a deal, 2 years in the range of $48 million in an extension to Klay Thompson before the season, and now there’s no deal.”

Thompson has been a key contributor to the Warriors’ success in the last decade next to Stephen Curry, winning four championships with the franchise. The most likely scenario is that both parties ultimately work things out, but it looks like we cannot rule out Thompson testing free agency in 2024 yet.