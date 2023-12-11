The Golden State Warriors are just 10-12 after 22 games. That’s not the kind of record one would expect from a so-called NBA championship contender, especially after watching some of the games they’ve lost.

Their title core is playing like a shell of themselves. Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins have been quite inefficient from all three levels, and the team has run out of gas in almost every contest they’ve played this season.

Of course, they still have more than enough time to turn things around and go back to being the same dominant team they were once, even without making any trades. However, coach Steve Kerr will have to figure something out, as his team is being run out of the court night in and night out.

With that in mind, Stephen Curry urged his coaching staff to shake things up a little. He believes other teams have finally caught up to them and what they’re used to doing, so that’s not going to be enough anymore.

Curry Wants Warriors To Change

“It’s difficult for everybody,” Curry said. “It’s not that we can just roll the ball out and do the same thing we’ve been doing. Because, obviously, teams have adapted. There’s a certain expectation of how we play. We’ve been in situations this year where we’ve obviously lost some big leads because we haven’t been able to adapt quickly enough in those types of games when things aren’t going our way.”

The Warriors changed the way the game was played, but a lot has transpired ever since that moment. Now, all teams are trying to replicate what they did; there are no secrets anymore. And with them not getting any younger, it’s hard to keep up with them. Now, the clock is ticking in the Bay area:

“Results do matter,” Curry said. “Our starting lineup hasn’t been as great as it was before, for a couple of reasons probably. Wiggs [Wiggins] has been in and out. Matchups. And us not thinking we can just win games the same way we have all the time. You have to be open to because it’s not acceptable to have an off year. To mail it in and say, ‘We’ll figure it out later.’ That’s not who we are. It’s hard. But it’s supposed to be.”

Kerr Needs To Prove Himself

Steve Kerr has been under the scope for quite a while now. His job in charge of Team USA left a lot to be desired, and some are starting to question whether he was as good a coach as it seemed or just a byproduct of the Warriors’ depth and greatness.

He’s been unwilling to give the younger players a longer leash, even though both Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga look poised for bigger roles. Also, Trayce Jackson-Davis could give them some much-needed minutes as a backup big, yet he can’t seem to crack the rotation.

Kerr has gone to war with this core over and over, so it’s easy to understand his reluctance to shake things up. But times change, and a coach’s job is to adapt and overcome these circumstances, even if that means making uncomfortable decisions.