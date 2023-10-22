James Harden has yet to report to the Philadelphia 76ers. He wasn’t present for NBA Media Day and then took place in some practices during training camp. Now, the team claims he’s attending ‘personal matters,’ but he and his camp have already stated that he won’t play for that team anymore.

Harden argued that GM Daryl Morey lied to him. That implies that Morey promised to sign him to a max contract extension and then didn’t. Now, he claims he has lost all confidence in him and will never play for an organization that hires him.

No one knows what was said in those meetings between him and Morey. Ironically, Morey was the one who signed him to most of his multi-million contract deals and the one who trusted him every step of the way, even up to this day in Philadelphia.

But Harden has always marched to his own beat, and he’s now looking to play for his fourth team in the past five years. That’s why former Brooklyn Nets star Kenyon Martin went full steam at him in the latest edition of Gilbert Arenas’ podcast.

Kenyon Martin Rips James Harden

Martin criticized Harden for even thinking he was worthy of a max contract after the way he’s played lately. He believes the former MVP is undeserving of a top-tier contract at this point in his career:

“If I’m James Harden, I can’t expect them people to give me another five years for 250 million dollars, dog!” Martin said on Gil’s Arena. “Could give a f–k what he promise me sitting at the dinner table. If I’m being honest, he tell me that sh-t, I’m leaving that meeting thinkin’ he’s a f–kin’ liar.”

Martin also mocked Harden for the way he’s played for his past three teams. They have no silverware to show for after his stops there, and it’s not like he left any of those places on great terms:

“If I’m being honest with myself in this situation, everything that I’ve put on the table? The last three stops? Everything that I’ve put on the table, why would somebody sign me up for another five [years] for the maximum amount of money they could possibly give me? We’re naive,” Martin continued.

Harden Can Still Play

SURVEY Is Harden still worth the trouble? Is Harden still worth the trouble? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Harden is no longer the top-tier player he used to be. He’s 33 years old and has struggled with injuries over the past couple of years, and he’s lost that burst and explosiveness to the rim. But he can still be an elite contributor to a championship-caliber team if he buys in.

While not an elite scorer anymore, he did lead the league in assists last season at 10.7. His defense has never been his cover letter, but he’s improved significantly in the post, and even if he won’t put up 50 points anymore, he’s still a threat from all three levels and demands defensive attention.

Even so, it’s hard to blame teams for being unfazed by his trade availability. He’s burned all bridges behind him, and you can only force your way out of a team so many times before you also force your way out of the league.