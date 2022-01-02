Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant broke the silence on Kyrie Irving's imminent return to the lineup. Check out what he had to say about it.

You know what they say: The rich always get richer. The Brooklyn Nets are the best team in the Eastern Conference, yet they're only going to get better now that Kyrie Irving will be back on the lineup.

Irving, who was forced to sit out after deciding not to get vaccinated, will be allowed to join the team and play road games. That decision came in the wake of the league's massive COVID-19 outbreak over the past couple of weeks.

And, even though Irving is notably one of the most gifted scorers in NBA history, a reporter recently questioned his importance and whether the Nets actually needed him. Needless to say, that didn't sit well with his best friend and teammate, Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant Stands Up For Kyrie Irving, Reaffirms His Importance For The Nets

"Have you watched him play? He’s a master. He can score 60 to 70% of his shots if you don’t guard him," Durant said. "He’s a high IQ player. It’s just a matter of him getting his legs up under him, his wind up under him. And for us you know, we’re going to run plays for him, we’re going to try to look for him. We play team basketball. He can adapt and do anything out there so we don’t worry about him."

James Harden Is Also Looking Forward To Kyrie's Return

After all, Irving is highly respected and beloved in the locker room, and James Harden has also been fully supportive of his comeback. Recently, he opened up about how special he is and how much of an impact he can make on the court.

"We all know how special of a talent Kyrie is and what he means to this organization. Just being around him, even if it's only for road games, it's going to be huge for us," the former Scoring Champion said.

You may not be a fan of Kyrie as a person or may question some of his decisions. But, at the end of the day, he's still one of the best basketball players in the world and will only make the team better.