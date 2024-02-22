For years, NBA legend Charles Barkley has had a bit of a feud with Kevin Durant. Ever since he joined the Golden State Warriors, Barkley has had nothing but criticism going his way.

Some of it has been granted, and Durant has never dealt well with it, so he’s repeatedly clapped back at him. Sometimes, however, he’s been out of line and made some uncalled-for comments.

That was the case again during the All-Star Game, as all of a sudden, Barkley went out of his way to claim that Durant wasn’t a leader and the Phoenix Suns needed to run everything through Devin Booker.

Durant Responds To Charles Barkley

With that in mind, the two-time NBA champion took some time to try and explain why he thinks other people don’t think of him as a leader, seemingly hitting back at Barkley:

“I don’t feel like I want people to call me a leader, but I also don’t want people to say I’m not one either, because they don’t see what goes on behind the scenes of what I talk about or my intentions or relationships that I’ve built with my teammates and my support staff,” Durant said on Boardroom.

Durant has also laid his own bed to some degree. He’s spent way too much time clapping back at the fans who call him out on social media, and he doesn’t seem to have a fan base actually rooting for him anymore.

Even so, at the end of the day, he’s still one of the greatest players to ever do it, and he earned every right to make the career decisions he felt were best for him, just like everybody else does. Some might think his legacy should have an asterisk next to it, but numbers don’t lie, and neither does his game.