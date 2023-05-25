The Los Angeles Lakers season is over. LeBron James couldn’t get a shot up in the final possession, and the Denver Nuggets beat them in just four games to advance to the NBA Finals.

James was spectacular in the first half of the game, even scoring 21 points in the first quarter alone. However, he ran out of gas at the end, which is normal for a 38-year-old in his 20th season.

However, as much as James put the team on his shoulders while facing elimination, former Laker Kwame Brown was far from impressed. That’s why the often-controversial big man took a huge shot at James on social media.

Kwame Brown Rips ‘Stad-Padding’ LeBron James

“If I had a LeBron James jersey, I’d be burning it right now,” Brown said on Instagram live. “If I had a LeBron James jersey it would be on fire right now. I must say, the bust is upset.”

“I discovered, LeBron, you not that, bruh. I’m sorry,” continued Brown. “I can’t hate to say it — you’re a stat sheet junkie. You a bad boy when it comes to stats. Throughout history, the little nerds are gonna look up your statline, and they gonna say ‘He’s gotta be the greatest player to ever play the game.’ And people who actually play are gonna know that is bulls**t.”

“I have never seen a guy of your supposed caliber not even get a shot off. You got all these points, but you were looking for a bailout again,” Brown added. “Kobe Bryant probably would have rose up for a three and won the game. That’s what great players do. You can’t say that you are great, you have to do great things.”

Of course, people will always take Brown’s words with a grain of salt, but he did play with Kobe Bryant, so he knows one thing or two about his character. Even so, he’ll face plenty of backlash for these comments, but he must be used to that.