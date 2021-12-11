Former first overall pick Kwame Brown starred in yet one of his infamous rants, blasting the Los Angeles Lakers and discussing what they need to turn things around.

Even before the NBA season started, everybody was talking about how the Los Angeles Lakers were going to be one of the teams to beat this year, and how adding Russell Westbrook could help them bounce back from last year’s first-round exit.

Fast-forward to today and not only does Westbrook’s fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis continues to raise questions, but also the team hasn’t been able to live up to that hype and expectations.

Everybody has had its say on what’s going on with Frank Vogel’s squad and how to turn things around. Now, even former Lakers big man Kwame Brown shared his thought on the current status of the team.

Kwame Brown Says The Lakers Suck

“So, they keep this storyline with the Lakers that’s really not a storyline—they suck,” Brown said. “That’s some of the stuff, man RIP Kobe, one thing about Kobe he didn’t do the type of friendly sh*t with you after a loss like that. When he sees you again, you’re a** better be on the court. You better not be in the training room. You better not be getting your ankles taped. You need to be out there shooting some shots or Kobe going to be on you.”

“That’s what I think the Lakers are missing. They’re missing that leadership,” the former first overall pick added. “Everyone’s so friendly, they’re slapping hands. That’s one thing about Kobe. He’ll be your friend sometimes. But when you’re not doing your job, he’ll be on you.”

Anthony Davis recently said that the Lakers need to play with an underdog mentality, so maybe Brown isn’t that far off. Kobe was tough as nails and far from an easy-going guy in the locker room, although he also had to endure some difficult times with the team.

At the end of the day, the Lakers still have plenty of time to turn things around and enough talent to figure it out rather sooner than later. But they better get going now, as they’re playing like a borderline playoff team at best.