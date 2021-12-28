Kyrie Irving is getting close to a long-awaited return to NBA action with the Brooklyn Nets after clearing health and safety protocols. Check out what Steve Nash had to say about the timetable for his comeback.

The day Brooklyn Nets fans have been waiting for is looming around. Following several months of absence, Kyrie Irving is expected to make his debut in the 2021-22 NBA season soon.

Although it would be a part-time return as he would still refuse to comply with the New York City's vaccine mandate, the Nets are already looking forward to getting one of their best players back in the rotation.

Irving, who has made big headlines for his anti-vaxx stance that kept him on the sidelines, was about to be back with the team this month before he tested positive for Covid-19. Now that he cleared health and safety protocols, his return is drawing nearer.

Nets news: Steve Nash reveals Kyrie Irving's return timetable

While LaMarcus Aldridge and Kevin Durant are also available again, Irving would have to wait a bit longer to finally suit up for the Nets. Before Kyrie cleared the health and safety protocols, Steve Nash warned it could take a few more days for Irving to be ready to go.

“With Kyrie, I’m not sure but it’s coming,” Nash said, as quoted by NJ.com. “He’s already been in for eight days or more so he should be. I’m not sure the exact sure of how many days right now but he’s got to be getting close.

“It’s hard to say but I would say probably somewhere between a week and two weeks,” he continued. “He’s isolating, so that kinda puts another layer to the ramp-up. It’s not like he’s been working out.

"I’d imagine it’s going to be closer to two weeks once he comes out of protocols. We’ll see how it goes though because we have to evaluate him from a physical and performance standpoint, and then a basketball standpoint as well.”

It makes sense, no matter how much everyone in Brooklyn is eager to see Irving back. And it's not like the Nets should be desperate either, as they are in control of the Eastern Conference. So waiting for the right moment sounds like the smartest decision for all.