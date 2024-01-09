It’s not usual to see winning NBA teams making in-season coaching changes. But the Los Angeles Lakers are far from a winning team, and while they managed to stop the bleeding by beating the Los Angeles Clippers, they simply don’t look good right now.

There have been multiple reports about an alleged disconnect between the players and coach Darvin Ham. Ham called out the fans for their lack of patience, even though we’ve almost reached the midpoint of the season.

It’s not unusual to see LeBron James lose his cool with his coaches and lose his confidence in them. Not many people have managed to stay in charge of James’ teams for more than a couple of years throughout the course of his career.

NBA Rumors: Potential Lakers Coaching Candidates

It’s more than evident that some people within the locker room are frustrated with Darvin Ham, and let’s not even get started with the fans. With that in mind, we’ll take a look at three potential candidates who could take the reins of the team if he’s fired at some point in the season.

3. Mike D’Antoni

Mike D’Antoni will always be a candidate whenever a head coaching job becomes available. He’s too experienced to be sitting on a bench as an assistant coach, and we all know he’s one of the best offensive minds in the game.

This team could definitely use some offensive uptick and spark. They’re too stagnant on half-court sets, and their offense goes dry way too often, especially from beyond the arc. Their defense could be a concern, though.

2. Doc Rivers

Doc Rivers didn’t get another chance to coach, which is not much of a surprise if you consider how many leads he’s blown in the playoffs. But he still has an NBA championship pedigree and plenty of experience developing culture.

This team lacks accountability, and that’s not going to be an issue with Doc. He’s a respected guy in the league and a ‘player’s coach.’ His rotations could test the fans’ patience, but he’s a proven winner, at least in the regular season.

1. Phil Handy

Phil Handy has plenty of experience with two things: The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. He’s been a lifelong assistant and clearly has LeBron’s confidence and ear, and that should not be overlooked when pursuing a new coach.

He’s been waiting for his turn for quite a while, and some believe he actually has a stronger presence and voice in the locker room than Ham, so even though he has never run the show, he could be his logical successor.