It’s tough to take a look at this Los Angeles Lakers team and think they’re the same team that made it to the Western Conference Finals last season. Then again, that’s just how fast things can change in the NBA.

Darvin Ham’s team has looked overwhelmed and out of sorts at times this season. Injuries have prevented them from making the most of their depth, but even at full strength, they’ve been inconsistent.

Notably, D’Angelo Russell has been one of those inconsistent and often-hurt players. And when asked about his team’s situation, he didn’t exactly sound satisfied.

D’Angelo Russell Says Lakers Have ‘Holes’ In Their System

While he acknowledged that injuries have obviously taken a toll on this team’s ability to be at their best, he may have taken a subtle jab at his coach, stating that the team has yet to figure out some holes in their system:

“I think it’s just a lot of holes in our system right now,” Russell told The Athletic. “You use the regular season to figure those things out, the ups and downs, the digression, the setbacks, all these things. Injuries just keep playing a part in our success.”

Even so, the former No. 2 pick isn’t ready to hit the panic button just yet. He knows it’s a marathon, not a race, and they were able to turn things around in the second half of last season:

“I think we’re team that’s still trying to figure things out,” Russell said. “We’re still mixing and matching lineups, finishing groups, starting groups. So, we’re still figuring it out. So, I wouldn’t say panic, or anything like that. Last year was a prime example of this team not being where they wanted to be and we had some new energy, new vibes and it kind of made– it got us to where we ended off last year.”

Even so, the fans are starting to lose their patience, and with all the rumors and rumblings about Ham’s job security, they won’t have that much time to turn things around before they’re forced to make some big changes.