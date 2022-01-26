Even though he was reportedly on the hot seat a couple of weeks ago, now it seems like the Lakers front office won't fire Frank Vogel and will focus their attention on Russell Westbrook instead.

The Los Angeles Lakers made the boldest move of the offseason. They sent a big chunk of their core away to land Russell Westbrook, one of the most talented and polarizing players around the NBA.

Westbrook's addition has been far from positive thus far. He failed to lead the team when Anthony Davis was out with injury, and has starred in some of the most embarrassing bloopers we've seen in a while.

His regression was so toxic for the team's aspirations that coach Frank Vogel had no choice but to bench him late in a game, even though he's making north of $40 million and is a former MVP.

Westbrook Was Often Defensive During Film Sessions

Now, a report points that the Lakers front office had been considering benching Westbrook for quite some time. However, they were afraid of how he would react, as he had been defensive during film sessions:

(Transcript via Ramona Shelbourne of ESPN)

"For weeks, the staff had considered benching Westbrook at a moment like this. Team sources said there was always concern as to how he’d react to such a move. Would he get defensive, as he often had when he felt like he was being singled out in film sessions? Would it erode the confidence that is so important to his game?

When Vogel finally did it, it was as understandable as it was stunning.

'Frank ripped the Band-Aid off,' one team source said."

Frank Vogel Is Safe For Now

Coach Vogel was reportedly on the hot seat a couple of weeks ago but his decision to bench Westbrook may have worked in his favor. Now, the team doesn't feel like a change of coach will make a drastic change, especially if Westbrook doesn't turn the corner:

"A series of listless losses throughout the season have put the onus on Vogel at several points, most recently last week when the team contemplated whether a midseason change could jump-start the team. Ultimately, the Lakers decided against replacing Vogel, for the time being at least, multiple sources said, because no one believes changing the coach will yield dramatically different results."

Lakers Know They Can't Trade Westbrook: "It's Got To Work"

Westbrook's mammoth contract and his reluctance to be coached and change his game make him virtually impossible to trade right now, which is why the Lakers know that they're pretty much stuck with him:

"It's not like [Westbrook's] a tradable player where if it's not working out you just move on; everybody in the NBA knows that," one team source said. "So it's got to work. This is the only option. There is no Plan B for this season."

It's always sad to watch a former MVP go out like this, but it's not like he's physically past his prime. Westbrook needs to take a deep look in the mirror and realize that he's the only one holding himself back.