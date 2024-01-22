The NBA is a ruthless business, especially if you play in a big market team or have superstar teammates. That’s why all players on the Los Angeles Lakers — except for LeBron James and Anthony Davis — should know they’re not safe.

The Lakers have been tangled up in countless trade rumors from the very start of the season. Notably, most of those rumors have centered around D’Angelo Russell, who was already let go by the franchise once earlier in his career.

Russell has been one of the few bright spots for Darvin Ham’s team this season, at least on the offensive end of the floor. Nonetheless, it seems like his fate might be sealed already, or he may feel that way.

Following an outstanding performance vs. the Portland Trail Blazers, the former second-overall pick looked sad and emotional. That’s why the fans think he knows he’s going to be traded soon.

Did D’Angelo Russell Bid Farewell?

“I mean that’s what we all dream to do,” Russell said postgame. “You go back to growing up, you practice moves, you try things in your backyard. Never thought you’d actually get the chance to do it. Never thought I’d be able to pull a bounce pass lob to LeBron James in a game. Things like that just keeps you going, keeps you enjoying the game, just fun.”

Russell scored 34 points to go along with eight assists in the win, and he’s averaging almost 28 points per game since regaining his starting job. Even LeBron James, who was rumored not to be fond of his game, tipped his hat to him after the game:

“His ball-handling is very shifty and very nonchalant, but he’s always trying to keep guys off balance with his game,” James said. “That move-in transition was pretty damn good. That was dope.”

Russell’s contract could come very handy if the Lakers are, indeed, looking to get another star. Also, with all the chatter about a potential trade for Dejounte Murray, he’d have to be the odd man out if that comes to fruition.