Ever since he made it to the NBA, the narrative around LeBron James has mostly been centered around him not having enough help to win a championship. That’s fair, as no one can win on his own.

Then again, all teams involving LeBron often go through major roster overhauls, sometimes even mid-season. That, plus his ability to recruit veterans and stars, has granted him the ‘LeGM’ nickname.

James has repeatedly talked about his teams needing to make moves or insinuated that they need to get better and whatnot; he even did it earlier this season. And while there isn’t anything wrong about that, he’s now pretending like it’s never happened.

LeBron James Claims He ‘Doesn’t Play Fantasy Basketball’

When asked about the potential moves the Los Angeles Lakers should make before the trade deadline, LeBron claimed that he wouldn’t talk about that because it would be disrespectful to his teammates, vowing to work hard with the group they had right now:

“I don’t play fantasy basketball,” James said. “What I do is focus on the guys that’s here in uniform and show up to work every day. It’s too disrespectful to be thinking about what we need or what we don’t have. I don’t do that to my teammates.”

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that; that’s the way it should be. Nonetheless, the internet never forgets, and James has, indeed, talked about his teammates quite a while since arriving in Los Angeles.

Just this season, he claimed that some things needed to change, later stating that his son Bronny could play on this Lakers team. Also, he openly claimed to be disappointed for not getting Kyrie Irving, even though Russell Westbrook was still on the team:

“I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent,” James said of Kyrie. “But [also] someone that I had great chemistry with and know I got great chemistry with on the floor, that can help you win championships, in my mind, in my eyes.”

At the end of the day, there’s nothing wrong with wanting to get better or needing help to win; it’s a team sport. But people never forget, and the fans will always keep receipts.