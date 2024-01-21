The Los Angeles Lakers have had their fair share of ups and downs this season. They could either challenge and go toe-to-toe with NBA championship contenders or drop the ball vs. losing teams.

You never know what version of this team you’re going to get night in and night out, and that has obviously become a worrisome trend as we’ve already passed the midpoint of the season. It seems like someone has to change.

With that in mind, the Lakers are heavily expected to be one of the most aggressive teams ahead of the trade deadline. Nonetheless, LeBron James seems to be pretty satisfied with the group they have at hand right now.

LeBron Likes The Lakers’ Rotation

“I think the rotations have been pretty solid because Coach [Darvin Ham] knows who’s playing, who’s not playing,” LeBron said. “So he’s able to, guys are logging minutes with lineups that they’re kind of trying to get a familiarity with. I think that definitely helps when you have our second guys come in, they’re ready to go right away. Max [Christie] has been giving us big minutes. C-Wood has been giving us big minutes. Rui [Hachimura] is giving us big minutes. We are going to need that so if they can continue that, it’s going to help our team out tremendously because we need it.”

LeBron had already claimed that he wouldn’t ‘play fantasy basketball’ and talk about potential trades out or respect for his teammates. That would be a first, but it’s never too late to learn.

The Lakers have struggled with injuries, and that has been the major issue. They’ve proven to be a solid outfit when they’re at full strength, so perhaps the King wants this team to run it back with the core they have instead of making big moves.