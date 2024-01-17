The Los Angeles Lakers looked great defensively at the beginning of the season, but they fell from grace as soon as they won the In-Season Tournament. Injuries, bad rotations, and inconsistency have set them back.

Obviously, not many teams will be able to fulfill their full potential with a depleted roster. But even at full strength, this Lakers roster was full of mid-level talent and far from impressive.

That’s why coach Darvin Ham recently admitted that the team will look to address their needs ahead of the trade deadline to make the most of LeBron James’ and Anthony Davis’ great play.

Coach Ham Admits Lakers Could Make Moves

“People talk about trades and this and that,” Ham said. ”No one’s sugarcoating anything. You have an opportunity to get better, you’re going take advantage of it. But that said, what we have in that locker room, we just need to buckle down, focus, take care of the details. We have more than enough in that locker room to make some things happen.”

However, Brian Windhorst of ESPN believes that won’t be easy, as there has been little to no interest in any of the players the Lakers are willing to trade around the league.

No One Wants To Trade With Them

“There’s no teams interested in calling the Lakers for the players that they want to trade,” Windhorst reported. “The Lakers have to go through this homestand and figure out whether they’re gonna do something, but even if they want to, they don’t have guys who have high value right now like the Raptors have had over the past few months. I don’t even know if it’s comparable.”

The Lakers are reportedly shopping the likes of Gabe Vincent, Rui Hachimura, and spare picks, and they refuse to include Austin Reaves in any potential trade talk. Needless to say, that’s not going to get them a lot in return.