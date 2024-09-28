Lakers GM Rob Pelinka shares the formula for NBA championship hopes led by LeBron James

LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers are betting on continuity, and their General Manager Rob Pelinka shares the key to competing for the NBA championship again.

The Los Angeles Lakers, led by their star LeBron James, have opted to retain their core players for the 2024-25 season. Through a strategy of continuity, General Manager Rob Pelinka aims to build a strong and competitive team.

Pelinka has emphasized the importance of continuity in championship teams, citing examples like the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. However, he also acknowledged the need to seek improvements through trades or strategic acquisitions.

In an interview with ESPN 710 Los Angeles, Pelinka said, “Listen, continuity is an ingredient in sports that is always successful. If you look at sustainable championship teams, there is continuity at the center of it. So that’s an ingredient we strive for. That said, we’re not going to settle for continuity without looking for ways to improve our roster. But that will be through a lens of making sure that if we do something, it’s super smart for both the present and the long-term. That’s a tightrope to balance.”

Rob Pelinka has expressed his confidence in the current group of players, highlighting their commitment and dedication. “I think we’ll have a better sense of that after 30 games,” Pelinka said. “But we believe in this group, and the 15 guys who play the games will control the wins and losses with their effort, with how hard we play, with the pride we play with, and how organized and detail-oriented we are. I can’t guarantee wins or losses, but I can guarantee that these guys will bring their best effort. So, the confidence and belief level is high. But the work is never done, and we’ll continue to look for ways to upgrade the roster if we can. That’s part of our job and something we always keep an eye on. But if we have good health and good fortune, I really like our chances.”

Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets guards LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers in the third quarter during game five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Ball Arena. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The impact of the new CBA on the Lakers’ roster strategy

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) has placed financial constraints on NBA teams, making significant roster moves difficult. For this reason, the Lakers are prioritizing continuity and the development of their current players.

Despite the challenges, Pelinka remains optimistic that the Lakers can compete for the championship with their current core. With hard work, dedication, and a little luck, the Lakers could surprise many in the upcoming season.