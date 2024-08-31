Lakers' LeBron James reacts to Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders' debut with Colorado Buffaloes

This weekend, college football officially kicked off its season, delighting fans across the country. One of the teams generating the most buzz this season is undoubtedly the Colorado Buffaloes. With an impressive Travis Hunter and a standout Shedeur Sanders, they secured a decisive victory. In response, none other than Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared his thoughts on the monumental debut.

There are athletes who find it difficult to look beyond their own sport. Some are avid fans of other disciplines, while others are more reluctant to engage with different activities. However, one of the greatest athletes of all time not only attends other games but also makes sure to share his reactions on social media when he’s not present.

In this case, it’s none other than the Lakers star LeBron James who left a strong message about the debut of two of the top prospects in college football this year: QB Shedeur Sanders and WR/CB Travis Hunter, both players for the Buffaloes.

The impact of these two NFL-bound athletes is so significant that top talents across the sports world are continually amazed by their performances. Led by Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes are emerging as a major contender this season, with hopes of going as far as possible in the championship.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers after making a slam dunk against the Denver Nuggets in the second half during game four of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on April 27, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

How did the Buffaloes fare in their debut?

At the start of a new college football season, Deion Sanders‘ team secured a crucial 31-26 victory over the always tough North Dakota State. What was surprising wasn’t just the win itself, but the standout performance of their two star players.

The two Heisman Trophy candidates had an excellent debut. Sanders led the way by completing 26-of-34 passes for 445 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, while Hunter caught seven passes for 132 yards and three touchdowns.

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates after throwing his 100th career touchdown during the third quarter against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field on August 29, 2024 in Boulder, Colorado.

LeBron James and his unique reaction

The close relationship between Lakers star LeBron James and the Buffaloes’ head coach means that The King is closely following Colorado’s season. Regarding the debut, James took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share his thoughts.

The recent gold medalist in Paris 2024 with Team USA stated: “Shedeur to Hunter for 6! Going to be seeing and hearing that a lot this season i bet.” He also concluded: “MAN TRAVIS HUNTER IS RIDICULOUS!!!!! WOW“.

LeBron James on Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders.

What’s next for James and Lakers?

After winning another gold medal at the Olympics, James and his teammates began a well-deserved vacation before the start of the new NBA season. This season, the Lakers, with J.J. Redick making his debut as an assistant coach, will be in pursuit of a new championship. Last year, it was their arch-rivals, the Boston Celtics, who claimed the title.

The start of this season for the Los Angeles Lakers will be marked by one of the league’s rarest events: LeBron James will share the roster with his son, Bronny James, a historic first in NBA history.