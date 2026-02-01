Lakers miss out on Cavaliers’ intended player in major three-team blockbuster trade

With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, franchises are meticulously evaluating potential players to reinforce their rosters for the remainder of the season. Among the teams reportedly active in the trade market are the Los Angeles Lakers, who were said to have expressed interest in a Cleveland Cavaliers player who stirred considerable excitement.

According to a report from Clutch Points, the Lakers missed an opportunity to acquire the Cavaliers‘ DeAndre Hunter, who was traded in a blockbuster deal involving the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and the Cavaliers.

The Lakers’ reported interest in Hunter was thwarted by this trade, as they were reportedly prepared to offer Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht in exchange for the 28-year-old small forward.

In light of this development, the Lakers must now explore alternative options to strengthen that position. With the regular season having just passed its midpoint, any player addition that fortifies a roster could prove pivotal in the Lakers’ championship aspirations.

De’Andre Hunter #12 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts.

The blockbuster trade for Hunter

Following the Lakers’ missed opportunity to land Hunter, details of the trade involving the Kings and Bulls were disclosed in the Clutch Points report, revealing a player familiar to the Lakers’ roster from the 2022-23 season.

The Cavaliers acquired Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis from the Kings in exchange for Hunter. The Bulls played a role in the negotiations by facilitating the Kings’ trade of Dario Saric to manage Hunter’s $23.3 million salary cap hit.

“Chicago will be receiving a 2027 second-round pick (via Denver) from the Cavaliers and the least favorable of the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, and Milwaukee Bucks 2029 second-round pick from the Kings, league sources said,” added Clutch Points in their report.

Lakers’ remaining options in the market

After losing out on Hunter, the Lakers have identified a list of potential targets to enhance their roster for the season’s remainder. With a 29-18 record thus far, the Los Angeles franchise is eager to add depth to maintain their momentum and enter the playoffs at full strength.

Here are the Lakers’ potential targets:

Herb Jones – New Orleans Pelicans

Daniel Gafford – Dallas Mavericks

Andre Drummond – Philadelphia 76ers

