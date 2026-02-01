Trending topics:
NBA

Lakers miss out on Cavaliers’ intended player in major three-team blockbuster trade

The Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly in pursuit of a player from the Cleveland Cavaliers, but a blockbuster trade altered the franchise's plans significantly.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
JJ Redick head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call.
© Tom Hauck/Getty ImagesJJ Redick head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a call.

With the NBA trade deadline fast approaching, franchises are meticulously evaluating potential players to reinforce their rosters for the remainder of the season. Among the teams reportedly active in the trade market are the Los Angeles Lakers, who were said to have expressed interest in a Cleveland Cavaliers player who stirred considerable excitement.

According to a report from Clutch Points, the Lakers missed an opportunity to acquire the Cavaliers‘ DeAndre Hunter, who was traded in a blockbuster deal involving the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and the Cavaliers.

The Lakers’ reported interest in Hunter was thwarted by this trade, as they were reportedly prepared to offer Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht in exchange for the 28-year-old small forward.

Advertisement

In light of this development, the Lakers must now explore alternative options to strengthen that position. With the regular season having just passed its midpoint, any player addition that fortifies a roster could prove pivotal in the Lakers’ championship aspirations.

DeAndre Hunter demanding

De’Andre Hunter #12 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts.

Advertisement

The blockbuster trade for Hunter

Following the Lakers’ missed opportunity to land Hunter, details of the trade involving the Kings and Bulls were disclosed in the Clutch Points report, revealing a player familiar to the Lakers’ roster from the 2022-23 season.

Luka Doncic, LeBron James could welcome a key teammate back for Lakers’ showdown against Knicks

see also

Luka Doncic, LeBron James could welcome a key teammate back for Lakers’ showdown against Knicks

The Cavaliers acquired Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis from the Kings in exchange for Hunter. The Bulls played a role in the negotiations by facilitating the Kings’ trade of Dario Saric to manage Hunter’s $23.3 million salary cap hit.

Advertisement

Chicago will be receiving a 2027 second-round pick (via Denver) from the Cavaliers and the least favorable of the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, and Milwaukee Bucks 2029 second-round pick from the Kings, league sources said,” added Clutch Points in their report.

Lakers’ remaining options in the market

After losing out on Hunter, the Lakers have identified a list of potential targets to enhance their roster for the season’s remainder. With a 29-18 record thus far, the Los Angeles franchise is eager to add depth to maintain their momentum and enter the playoffs at full strength.

Advertisement

Here are the Lakers’ potential targets:

  • Herb Jones – New Orleans Pelicans
  • Daniel Gafford – Dallas Mavericks
  • Andre Drummond – Philadelphia 76ers

Survey

Do you think the Lakers will miss a player like DeAndre Hunter for the remainder of the season?

already voted 0 people

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Luka Doncic, LeBron James could welcome a key teammate back for Lakers’ showdown against Knicks
NBA

Luka Doncic, LeBron James could welcome a key teammate back for Lakers’ showdown against Knicks

Lakers reportedly pursue trade for Cavs’ De’Andre Hunter to bolster defense around Luka Doncic
NBA

Lakers reportedly pursue trade for Cavs’ De’Andre Hunter to bolster defense around Luka Doncic

Are Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves playing today, January 30, for Lakers vs Wizards?
NBA

Are Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves playing today, January 30, for Lakers vs Wizards?

Who’s performing at Lightning vs Bruins 2026 NHL Stadium Series today?
NHL

Who’s performing at Lightning vs Bruins 2026 NHL Stadium Series today?

Better Collective Logo