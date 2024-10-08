Trending topics:
Lakers News: Anthony Davis downplays JJ Redick’s working details as emphasizes on winning

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis dismissed the importance of JJ Redick's data-driven approach, saying his focus is solely on winning games.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers directs a play during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers
Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers directs a play during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers

By Gianni Taina

The Los Angeles Lakers have already seen JJ Redick in action as the team’s head coach during the first two preseason games. While Redick’s hiring sparked plenty of debate around the league, the players have shown support for their new coach. However, Anthony Davis recently downplayed Redick’s approach to using advanced stats and analytics in his coaching.

According to Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation, Davis isn’t too concerned with data. “I’m not really big on data and analytics,” the Lakers’ big man said.

“I don’t even know what some of that stuff means,” Davis explained. “It doesn’t matter to me. What matters is if we have more points than the other team at the end of the game. That’s all I care about.”

Davis continued, “These things they come up with as far as analytics, these categories and stuff like that, it doesn’t even matter. It has no influence on me whatsoever. I don’t care about numbers. Numbers don’t mean anything. You can average 50 and still be in last place.”

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a three-point basket during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a three-point basket during the first quarter against the Phoenix Suns. Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Davis on Bronny James’ first NBA games

Following the Lakers’ narrow 118-114 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, Davis spoke about Bronny James’ early performances. During an interview with Spectrum SportsNet, Davis praised Bronny’s defense and work ethic.

NBA News: Lakers' Anthony Davis sends clear message about new role assigned by JJ Redick

see also

NBA News: Lakers' Anthony Davis sends clear message about new role assigned by JJ Redick

He’s tough,” Davis said. Obviously, he’s defensive-minded. He made some great blocks in Game 1. His physicality shows, and he’s really good at getting over screens. He’s active with his hands, causing deflections and steals. But he’s still learning.”

Davis added, “He’s still figuring things out. We have to remember that he’s a rookie and that the style of play in the league is different. But I love what I’m seeing from him, especially on the defensive end.”

While Bronny’s preseason stats haven’t been eye-catching—averaging 1.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks per game on 14.3% shooting—his defensive impact has impressed both coaches and teammates.

Gianni Taina

