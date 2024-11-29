Lakers News: Anthony Davis makes something clear about Dalton Knecht starting

The Los Angeles Lakers bounced back from a three-game skid with a dominant 119-101 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA regular season action. For the game, head coach JJ Redick opted to reinsert rookie Dalton Knecht into the starting lineup, a decision that paid off handsomely and Anthony Davis reflected on the rookie’s performance.

Knecht replaced Cam Reddish in the starting five, signaling Redick’s desire for more offensive firepower. The rookie delivered a stellar performance, tallying 20 points, including four three-pointers, while adding eight rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 31 minutes.

After the game, Anthony Davis highlighted the unique dynamic Knecht brings to the Lakers. “Spacing,” Davis said via Spectrum SportsNet. “He’s a shooter. He can shoot the basketball and was able to get some open shots. We were setting back screens, and when you shoot the ball as well as he does, two people tend to go to him, and we’ll be open at the rim or if their guy helps on me, then we got another guy who’s open in the corner or on the wing.”

“So he brings a different dynamic to us, whether that’s in the starting unit or the second unit,” he continued. “But specifically with that starting unit, he creates that spacing for us, and when we swing it to him, we know he’s gonna knock down the shot.”

Dalton Knecht #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after his made three-point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Knecht’s conversation with Redick before the start

The last time Knecht started for the Lakers was three games ago, in a loss to the Orlando Magic. Since then, Redick had opted to bring him off the bench—until the Spurs matchup.

Redick emphasized an offensive approach for the game, a strategy he communicated clearly to the rookie. “He told me that I’m gonna start and ‘just be you,’” Knecht explained. “Just be aggressive with the ball, and whether he said that or not, I was going to go do that.”

Knecht proves he’s more than just a shooter

In addition to his accuracy from beyond the arc, Knecht showcased his versatility in the paint, shooting 8-of-15 from the field. The rookie described himself as a three–level scorer, not just a perimeter shooter.

“I’m not just a straight shooter,” Knecht said. “I’m a three-level scorer. I think I showed that in college. So I just keep going out there, shooting the midrange, shooting floaters, getting to the rim and dunking, laying it up. Not only just that—playing out of the pick-and-roll and hitting my bigs for easy layups.”