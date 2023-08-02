After years of struggling, the Los Angeles Lakers finally seem to be in a position to succeed. Rob Pelinka stayed busy making significant moves ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season, including the re-signing of D’Angelo Russell.

The 27-year-old guard was one of the team’s acquisitions in the February deadline, helping to turn things around in the final stretch of the campaign. Though his level declined in the playoffs, Russell earned a spot in LA.

But his return was just one of the many moves the purple and gold made this offseason, as they also landed Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes. In addition, they brought back Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Therefore, Russell has nothing but optimism for the upcoming season.

D’Angelo Russell warns that sky is the limit for the Lakers

“I have no idea. I know we got a lot of bodies though, what you said, we got a lot of bodies. So trying to give the team what it needs every night to win, I think that’s gotta be our focus. Whatever or however it gets done, if everybody is locked in to just giving the team what it needs that night,” Russell said on The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone, via Lakers Nation.

“That night might be scoring, the next night might be eight assists, the next night might be all passes becayse they ran you off and you made the one more to Austin Reaves in the corner, he’s hitting. It’s gotta be the right play, right mentality type of energy for our group because anybody can do it. He can throw any five out there and get it done. But if we’re all committed to that I think sky is the limit for the group honestly.”

Of course, Russell understands there is no margin for error and it will require a team effort to succeed. However, the Lakers have definitely made a case to be seen as title contenders next year. As long as LeBron James and Anthony Davis stay healthy, this team has plenty of reasons to believe.