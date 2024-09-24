LeBron James' son Bronny draws surprising comparison with NBA champion

With the NBA 2024-25 season just around the corner, a Miami Heat legend compared Bronny James, LeBron James' son, with a multiple NBA champion.

High expectations were set the moment Bronny James was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft. As the 55th pick, fans are eager to see him make history alongside his father, LeBron James. Now, a Miami Heat legend has drawn a comparison between Bronny and an NBA champion.

Former Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem highlighted Bronny’s work so far, comparing him to Jrue Holiday. “He’s done a great job of just quieting the noise & focusing on the things he can control. When he speaks, he talks about being a Jrue Holiday type of guy. He can come in, and make an impact like that, ” Haslem said in The OGs Show YouTube channel.

Despite the criticism of his performance during the NBA Summer League, the truth is that Bronny shows promising qualities. At just 19 years old, he shows an athletic yet durable build, making him a challenge for smaller guards while also allowing him to navigate around slimmer, shiftier players.

Holiday’s similarities with Bronny

The three-time NBA winner with Miami Heat may have done a spot-on comparison. A lot of the best guards in the NBA referred to Jrue Holiday as the hardest defender in the league, while also having an amazing work rate without the ball, turning him in one of the best point guards.

Jrue Holiday #4 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Holiday didn’t truly hit his stride until his fourth season, when he earned a spot on the NBA All-Star team. From then on, his defense became exceptional, and his offensive game also significantly improved, leading him to win two Olympic gold medals (Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024) and two NBA championships (2021 with Bucks and 2024 with Celtics).

Whether Bronny can live up to the expectations remains to be seen. He’ll have the opportunity to prove Haslem’s statement when the Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves in his first preseason game on October 4.