NBA

NBA News: Lakers' LeBron James shares his feelings about playing with son Bronny

LeBron and Bronny James will play together for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA, and this unique experience is having a profound impact on the basketball legend.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a press conference announcing Bronny James and Dalton Knecht at UCLA Health Training Center.
© Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesLeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers attends a press conference announcing Bronny James and Dalton Knecht at UCLA Health Training Center.

By Alexander Rosquez

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is excited to share the court with his son, Bronny, in the upcoming NBA season. This will be the first time a father and son play together at the professional level.

LeBron has acknowledged that playing with Bronny is a dream come true. Despite his excitement, he admitted on the GoJo & Golic show that he has experienced mixed feelings during preseason workouts:

It’s definitely different in the sense that, with Bronny being part of the team now, I’m looking at you two guys right now, and I think it’s one of the greatest things in the world to be able to work with your kid. This week, we got back into the gym, and it was really the first time that Bronny and I were basically on the floor as professionals, training, going against each other, and preparing for the season. I had a couple of moments where I kind of lost focus, and I’m not used to losing focus when I’m on the floor. But there were a couple of times where I looked to the side and just watched him, watched him prepare and go after it. It’s going to be an unbelievable year for myself, and I hope for him as well.”

I think it’s going to give me a sense of enjoying the moment a little more. When you’re so engulfed in training mode and determined mode, so focused on the preparation and the process, sometimes you can lose track of the things that happen throughout the season—things you should celebrate or appreciate a little more. With Bronny being here now, I think I’ll be able to have a moment or two where I can sit back and appreciate the moment itself. Because it doesn’t last forever. As you guys mentioned, I’m two decades-plus into this career, and there’s no way in hell I’m doing another two decades-plus. So I’ve got to appreciate some of it, and being alongside Bronny will definitely help with that,” James added.

LeBron James #6 of Team United States high fives his son and NBA player Bronny James after Team United States’ victory against Team France during the Men’s Gold Medal game between Team France and Team United States. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Expectations for Bronny’s debut with the Lakers

Although Bronny James still needs to develop his game to become a regular player in the NBA, he is expected to share the court with his father at some point during the season. The opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves could present the first opportunity for father and son to play together.

NBA News: Lakers icon Shaq delivers strong message of support for LeBron James, Bronny

Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

