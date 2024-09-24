Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Warriors' Stephen Curry shares heartfelt message to Russell Westbrook on his new project

The NBA rivalry between Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook can be intense, but respect and admiration often outweigh any differences.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors attends the game between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field on September 02, 2024 in New York City.
© Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty ImagesStephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors attends the game between the New York Mets and the Boston Red Sox at Citi Field on September 02, 2024 in New York City.

By Alexander Rosquez

Stephen Curry, star of NBA‘s Golden State Warriors, has sent a congratulatory message to Russell Westbrook of the Denver Nuggets after the expansion of his academy in Los Angeles.

Despite the intense rivalry that existed between Curry and Westbrook during their playoff matchups, the Warriors player has shown respect and admiration for his former opponent.

Russell Westbrook and his wife, Nina, have worked on the expansion of Westbrook Academy in Los Angeles, in collaboration with the LA Promise Fund. The school provides education to more than 400 middle and high school students.

Advertisement

Curry responded positively to the news of the academy’s expansion, highlighting the importance of creating safe and comfortable spaces for young people’s success with a message on Instagram: “Congrats Russell and Nina, and the whole family!” Curry said.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Clippers handles the ball in front of Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of game three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Clippers handles the ball in front of Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of game three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Curry and Westbrook: A rivalry built on mutual respect

Stephen Curry and Westbrook starred in some of the most exciting playoff matchups in recent years. Their rivalry intensified, especially during the Western Conference Finals series between the Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.

NBA News: Warriors\&#039; season success depends on Stephen Curry’s key teammate

see also

NBA News: Warriors" season success depends on Stephen Curry’s key teammate

Although the rivalry on the court was intense, off it, Curry and Westbrook have shown mutual respect. Both players are recognized for their commitment to the community and their philanthropic work.

Advertisement
alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

Alexander Rosquez is a bilingual sports writer fluent in English and Spanish, who joined Bolavip in June 2024. With a degree in Social Communication and a specialization in sports, Alexander brings over 15 years of media experience. He completed his academic studies in Zulia, Venezuela. Throughout his career, Alexander has covered a wide range of sports events, including soccer, MLB, and NBA. His expertise lies in real-time coverage of competitions across various globally relevant sports leagues. Prior to joining Bolavip, Alexander gained extensive experience in MLB and soccer coverage for both national and international media outlets. His discipline in sports event coverage and meticulous attention to detail make him a valuable asset to the Bolavip team. Alexander’s passion for sports and his clear, precise communication style set him apart as a standout writer in the sports arena.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Buffaloes Travis Hunter receives special gift from Deion Sanders, LeBron James
Sports

NCAAF News: Buffaloes Travis Hunter receives special gift from Deion Sanders, LeBron James

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? USMNT star Christian Pulisic picks his favorite player
Soccer

Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo? USMNT star Christian Pulisic picks his favorite player

NFL News: Brett Favre reveals Parkinson's diagnosis
NFL

NFL News: Brett Favre reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

NFL News: Bucs HC sends Baker Mayfield a clear message about Mike Evans after ugly loss
NFL

NFL News: Bucs HC sends Baker Mayfield a clear message about Mike Evans after ugly loss

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo