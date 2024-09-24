NBA News: Warriors' Stephen Curry shares heartfelt message to Russell Westbrook on his new project

The NBA rivalry between Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and Russell Westbrook can be intense, but respect and admiration often outweigh any differences.

Stephen Curry, star of NBA‘s Golden State Warriors, has sent a congratulatory message to Russell Westbrook of the Denver Nuggets after the expansion of his academy in Los Angeles.

Despite the intense rivalry that existed between Curry and Westbrook during their playoff matchups, the Warriors player has shown respect and admiration for his former opponent.

Russell Westbrook and his wife, Nina, have worked on the expansion of Westbrook Academy in Los Angeles, in collaboration with the LA Promise Fund. The school provides education to more than 400 middle and high school students.

Curry responded positively to the news of the academy’s expansion, highlighting the importance of creating safe and comfortable spaces for young people’s success with a message on Instagram: “Congrats Russell and Nina, and the whole family!” Curry said.

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Clippers handles the ball in front of Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of game three of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 26, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Curry and Westbrook: A rivalry built on mutual respect

Stephen Curry and Westbrook starred in some of the most exciting playoff matchups in recent years. Their rivalry intensified, especially during the Western Conference Finals series between the Warriors and the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2016.

Although the rivalry on the court was intense, off it, Curry and Westbrook have shown mutual respect. Both players are recognized for their commitment to the community and their philanthropic work.