Trending topics:
NBA

NBA News: Warriors' Draymond Green makes candid admission about ongoing injury worries

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green opens up about his injury concerns, making a big admission about his current health and recovery.

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center on November 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California.
© Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesDraymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center on November 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

By Alexander Rosquez

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has raised alarm bells in the Bay Area after revealing that he is dealing with a calf injury that feels eerily similar to one he suffered two years ago, which kept him off the NBA court for several months.

This injury is a significant blow for the Warriors, who have already faced multiple challenges this season. Draymond Green’s versatility, leadership, and defensive prowess are crucial to the team’s success, and his absence could seriously impact their playoff hopes.

Fans are anxiously awaiting news on Green’s recovery, hoping he will return to the court soon. However, the uncertainty surrounding his physical condition has left many on edge.

Advertisement

“I’ll be 100% honest, I’m a little afraid of going through what I went through two years ago and missing three months,” Green said during an episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. I’m a little afraid right now. But I have confidence in our medical staff. I’m confident I’m getting ahead of it now because I’m paying attention to these crazy symptoms, and I know not to ignore them. Every symptom I’m feeling right now, ignoring it would only lead me to where I was before, and I don’t want to go there.” Green continued.

Advertisement

Green emphasized the importance of addressing the injury early, prioritizing a quick recovery over a longer absence. “So if I can catch it now, miss a game or two, instead of missing two or three months, the smart thing is to address it while I’m still feeling these symptoms. That’s where I’m at with it,” Green said.

Advertisement
NBA News: Draymond Green lavishes praise on Andrew Wiggins, compares him to former Warriors star

see also

NBA News: Draymond Green lavishes praise on Andrew Wiggins, compares him to former Warriors star

What Does This Mean for the Warriors?

The next few days will be crucial in determining the severity of Green’s injury and his expected recovery timeline in the NBA. In the meantime, the Warriors will need to find ways to compensate for his absence as they wait for his return.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez

ALSO READ

Mascherano makes something clear to Messi, former Barcelona teammates on Inter Miami
Soccer

Mascherano makes something clear to Messi, former Barcelona teammates on Inter Miami

NFL Rumors: Dan Campbell, Jared Goff may get to reunite with former Lions weapon cut by Broncos
NFL

NFL Rumors: Dan Campbell, Jared Goff may get to reunite with former Lions weapon cut by Broncos

NHL News: Bruins leaders make big admission on changes under interim coach Joe Sacco
NHL

NHL News: Bruins leaders make big admission on changes under interim coach Joe Sacco

NFL News: Russell Wilson sends clear message about future of Justin Fields after role with Steelers
NFL

NFL News: Russell Wilson sends clear message about future of Justin Fields after role with Steelers

Better Collective Logo