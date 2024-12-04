NBA News: Warriors' Draymond Green makes candid admission about ongoing injury worries

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green has raised alarm bells in the Bay Area after revealing that he is dealing with a calf injury that feels eerily similar to one he suffered two years ago, which kept him off the NBA court for several months.

This injury is a significant blow for the Warriors, who have already faced multiple challenges this season. Draymond Green’s versatility, leadership, and defensive prowess are crucial to the team’s success, and his absence could seriously impact their playoff hopes.

Fans are anxiously awaiting news on Green’s recovery, hoping he will return to the court soon. However, the uncertainty surrounding his physical condition has left many on edge.

“I’ll be 100% honest, I’m a little afraid of going through what I went through two years ago and missing three months,” Green said during an episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis. “I’m a little afraid right now. But I have confidence in our medical staff. I’m confident I’m getting ahead of it now because I’m paying attention to these crazy symptoms, and I know not to ignore them. Every symptom I’m feeling right now, ignoring it would only lead me to where I was before, and I don’t want to go there.” Green continued.

Green emphasized the importance of addressing the injury early, prioritizing a quick recovery over a longer absence. “So if I can catch it now, miss a game or two, instead of missing two or three months, the smart thing is to address it while I’m still feeling these symptoms. That’s where I’m at with it,” Green said.

What Does This Mean for the Warriors?

The next few days will be crucial in determining the severity of Green’s injury and his expected recovery timeline in the NBA. In the meantime, the Warriors will need to find ways to compensate for his absence as they wait for his return.