NFL Rumors: Dan Campbell, Jared Goff may get to reunite with former Lions weapon cut by Broncos

The Detroit Lions, led by Dan Campbell and one of the top Super Bowl contenders, continue their strong performance this season in the NFL. With their eyes set on the next game, the team led by Jared Goff received the news that they might re-sign a former player to join their offense.

The player in question is none other than WR Josh Reynolds, who was released from the roster by the Denver Broncos. Upon hearing this news, the Lions could be interested in meeting with the player to begin negotiations for his return to Detroit.

According to nbcsports.com, the team led by Campbell is considering bringing Reynolds back due to his successful tenure with the franchise. However, he is currently subject to waivers. While he was in Detroit, the WR made 97 receptions for 1,393 yards and 10 touchdowns over the past three seasons.

During his time with the Denver Broncos, Reynolds managed to catch 12 passes for 183 yards and a touchdown in five games.

NFC Divisional Playoffs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Detroit Lions Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFC Divisional Round Playoffs between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 21, 2024. Detroit Michigan United States

Belichick’s perspective on the Lions’ challenges

According to Bill Belichick’s perspective, the Detroit Lions have some key issues that need addressing. While the team has shown impressive progress and remains a strong contender, Belichick pointed out the need for improvement in certain areas, particularly their pass rush.

“I think that the Lions, whether that’s coach Campbell, (general manager) Brad Holmes, whoever it is, has certainly tried to address the pass rush situation. I think that needs to be addressed. They don’t get very much pressure on the quarterback,“ former New England Patriots HC stated.

It is worth noting that this deficiency is partly due to the serious injury of the team’s star DE, Aidan Hutchinson. While the Lions have brought in Za’Darius Smith, Bill Belichick still believes this is an area that needs continued improvement.

Za’Darius Smith #99 of the Detroit Lions plays against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Ford Field on November 17, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

The future of the Lions in the league

One of the league’s most solid teams, the Detroit Lions are riding high not only on their great level of play but also on the results they’ve achieved throughout the season. With Jared Goff in top form, the team led by Dan Campbell continues to move forward with their goal of reaching the Super Bowl.

On the near horizon are none other than Jordan Love and his Green Bay Packers, in what will undoubtedly be a high-stakes Thursday Night Football matchup. Later, the Lions will face the Bills, Bears, 49ers, and finally the Vikings. Without a doubt, a challenging schedule lies ahead.