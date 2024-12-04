Trending topics:
NFL News: Russell Wilson sends clear message about future of Justin Fields after role with Steelers

Russell Wilson made a very strong statement about Justin Fields and his future in the NFL after his current stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Russell Wilson quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were the boost needed by the Pittsburgh Steelers to lift their offense to another level. After two years of disappointment with Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky, they are back as contenders.

However, in their quest to win a seventh Super Bowl for the franchise, the big question is if any sort of controversy between Wilson and Fields could emerge for the starting quarterback role in the final stretch of the season.

It’s important to remember that both players are looking for a big contract extension in the NFL. Only one of them will get it from Omar Khan, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.

Who is the starting quarterback for the Steelers?

Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback of the Steelers and, combined with Justin Fields, they’ve already thrown more touchdown passes than the entire 2023 version in Pittsburgh. That’s why, the veteran hinted that Fields should get an opportunity to lead a team in the NFL.

“I can’t compare to anything last year. I wasn’t here and it doesn’t matter. It’s already gone. For us, the good thing is that Justin and I, we love this game. In my opinion, watching him play ball and his work ethic, Justin is a franchise quarterback. I love being in the room with him. We have a blast. It’s just one of the best quarterback rooms I’ve been in. We’re having fun. We’ll do whatever it takes to do what we need to do. To do what’s necessary.”

