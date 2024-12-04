Concussions have been a big issue for the NFL throughout its history. Now, Austin Ekeler has issued a strong warning to the league, shedding light on the challenges he has faced due to these injuries.

In recent years, the NFL has taken considerable steps to reduce concussions. However, in a contact sport like football, head-to-head collisions are almost impossible to eliminate entirely, despite the league’s ongoing efforts.

Many players have shared the long-term effects of concussions on their health. Recently, Austin Ekeler, running back for the Washington Commanders, added his voice to the conversation, addressing this critical issue.

Austin Ekeler reveals the impact of concussions on his health

Concussions remain one of the NFL’s biggest challenges. Earlier this year, Tua Tagovailoa’s third documented concussion raised questions about how the league can better protect players from such injuries.

These injuries are especially concerning due to their long-term effects. Numerous players have reported memory loss and other cognitive issues, a situation the NFL is striving to address comprehensively.

Ekeler recently opened up about his struggles. The running back has suffered multiple injuries this season, including two concussions that have had lingering effects on his daily life.

During an interview with 106.7 The Fan on Tuesday, Ekeler revealed he is still experiencing symptoms from a concussion sustained on Nov. 24. His primary issue has been memory loss, which has significantly impacted him.

Austin Ekeler has sufferes two concussions in the 2024 NFL season (IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Ekeler recounted that he has no memory of events from his hip injury until he woke up in the ambulance. He also noted similar memory loss following his first concussion, sustained in Week 3.

Why isn’t Austin Ekeler wearing a Guardian Cap?

Given his concussion history, some analysts have questioned why Ekeler isn’t using a Guardian Cap. This protective equipment can reduce concussion risks by up to 60%, though its use is not mandatory.

With the growing number of concussion cases this season, the NFL is expected to advocate more strongly for Guardian Cap usage, with some coaches encouraging players to wear them to minimize long-term risks.

