NHL News: Bruins leaders make big admission on changes under interim coach Joe Sacco

The Boston Bruins have changed their tune on the NHL season. After firing head coach Jim Montgomery, Boston has won five of its last seven games. Under interim coach Joe Sacco the Bruins have shown another face and some leaders have spoken on the changes within the team.

The Bruins defeated the Red Wings 3-2 and have cut down on their chase for Atlantic division leaders, Maple Leafs and Panthers. Boston is third in the division with 29 points, three points behind Toronto and Florida.

Fans in Boston shouldn’t count their chickens before they hatch, but it seems the decision to move on from Montgomery is paying off. Whether it’s a change in the game plan or simply a shift in mentality, the Bruins are pleased with their recent turnaround.

“I think we’re playing with passion. I think we’re playing with pride,” defenseman Nikita Zadorov said, via Boston.com. “I think we’re playing for each other. I thought we were disconnected before. That’s what wasn’t working. I don’t think we fixed much X’s and O’s. I think it’s the same system, same gameplans. We’re just doing that this time.”

Nikita Zadorov #91 of the Boston Bruins skates against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at TD Garden on December 03, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Zacha comments on Sacco’s coaching

Pavel Zacha netted the game-winning goal in overtime as the Bruins took down divisional opponents, the Red Wings. Zacha tallies six goals and six assists on the season.

Playing on the first line, alongside David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie, the centerman recorded 5 points since Sacco took over for the Bruins. The Czech forward made his opinion on the system brought in by the new coach in Beantown.

“I think a little bit about more shot volume, I think a little bit more structured in the defensive zone,” Zacha said. “I think that was the emphasis — being really good defensively, and then go from there. And I think that’s kind of worked for us.”

Under Sacco, Boston has significantly reduced their goals conceded per game. During the first 20 games of the season under Montgomery, the Bruins conceded 69 goals, averaging 3.45 goals against per game. Since Sacco took over behind the bench, Boston has allowed 13 goals in seven games, averaging 1.86 goals against per game.