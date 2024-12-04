NBA News: Steve Kerr makes something clear to Warriors rising star after losing to Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors are facing a challenging stretch in the NBA regular season, with five consecutive losses weighing heavily on the team. Despite their struggles, the Warriors have secured a spot in the NBA Cup quarterfinals. In their final group stage matchup, they squared off against the Denver Nuggets, and the game’s outcome sparked several post-game reactions, including one from head coach Steve Kerr.

With Stephen Curry in the starting lineup, the Warriors aimed to overcome the Nuggets’ formidable defense. However, Nikola Jokic’s squad had other plans, leveraging their dynamic offense to secure a narrow four-point victory. While the Warriors’ defensive execution fell short on Tuesday night, Kerr expressed concern about a different issue that he found even more troubling.

Following the loss, Kerr shared his thoughts on rookie guard Brandin Podziemski, whose performance raised some questions. Kerr addressed a specific play that exemplified the growing pains of a young player adjusting to the league’s demands.

“A lob when we are up in the last of the second quarter—that was frankly insane,” Kerr said. “Five on four, keep hitting singles, and throw the ball to the open guy. He had the same play last week against Brooklyn, where he tried to throw a lob over his shoulder. He can’t be that guy.”

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors congratulates Brandin Podziemski #2 in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on November 02, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Kerr’s remarks underscored the importance of disciplined decision-making, particularly in high-pressure situations, as the Warriors look to rebound from their recent slump.

Kerr’s tough message to Podziemski

Following a review of the plays where Podziemski struggled, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr delivered a direct message to the young player, emphasizing the importance of improvement ahead of the team’s upcoming challenges in the NBA regular season. “He can’t foul jump shooters,” Kerr stated. “I love Brandin. Hell of a player. Hell of a future. But I hope he watches this clip because he needs to hear it.”

Kerr continued, “He’s got to be a smart, tough decision-maker and be very capable in those situations. That’s the next step for him.” With those words, the coach made it clear that Podziemski needs to refine his decision-making and approach on the court. The opportunities he created in the last game were there, but the execution didn’t meet expectations.

Podziemski reveals what Kerr told him on the sideline

After the game, Podziemski shared his thoughts with the media and revealed what Kerr told him during the match. “He was like, ‘If you didn’t follow through on something, let me know. But it was more about him making sure I was doing my job,'” Podziemski explained.

The rookie added, “He wanted to know what I was doing out there. He said, ‘If you can’t do your job, I’ll pull you out.’ I responded by focusing on my next play—going with the floater, driving, kicking, and swinging it to the wings.”