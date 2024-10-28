Trending topics:
Lakers News: Rui Hachimura gives credit to JJ Redick for Anthony Davis’ amazing form

Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura praised teammate Anthony Davis’ outstanding performance, crediting coach JJ Redick’s impact.

Rui Hachimura #28 of the Los Angeles Lakers in action against the Washington Wizards
By Gianni Taina

The Los Angeles Lakers have kicked off JJ Redick’s NBA head coaching era in impressive fashion, opening the season with three straight wins. Much of that success is thanks to Anthony Davis, whose dominant form has been a game-changer. Rui Hachimura recently credited Redick for bringing out the best in Davis, who’s been a standout in all three games.

Davis has posted over 30 points in each of the Lakers’ first three wins, a testament to Redick’s approach, as the new head coach has emphasized making Davis a central figure in the offense.

After their latest win over the Sacramento Kings, Hachimura pointed out how Redick’s system has empowered Davis to be more assertive on the court. “I think it’s the same, but he’s more aggressive now,” Hachimura said.

We have the system now to kind of play and build around him and LeBron. We understand we have more chemistry now, and he’s great at passing too, so it’s hard for teams to guard. We play together,” Hachimura added.

Anthony Davis #3 and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 110-103 Lakers win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harry How/Getty Images

Hachimura says team’s mindset has shifted

Hachimura also highlighted a significant shift in the team’s mindset compared to last season. “I told you guys before the season started, last year we were kind of messing around, like you guys saw that,” Hachimura said.

NBA News: Anthony Davis sets the record straight about Lakers’ strong season start

see also

NBA News: Anthony Davis sets the record straight about Lakers’ strong season start

Just the lineup, everything, injuries, all that. We didn’t have the mindset of, ‘OK, let’s take No. 1 in the West.’” He added, “We didn’t have that mindset, but this year, I think we have that since we started training camp.”

Davis emphasizes the Lakers’ new identity

Following the Kings game, Davis underscored the team’s evolved identity. “I like where our team is,” Davis said. “Obviously there’s a lot that we can clean up on both ends of the floor, but we’ll definitely take those wins. I’d rather be able to clean up things with a win over a loss.”

It’s been a tough three games, obviously with three familiar teams from the West,” Davis continued. “We’ve been able to hold our own and put the league on notice that we’re a different team.”

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

