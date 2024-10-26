NBA News: Not LeBron—Austin Reaves reveals who he thinks is the Lakers' best player

After the game against the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Lakers' Austin Reaves revealed who he believes is the team's best player—and it wasn't NBA legend LeBron James.

Austin Reaves was a standout performer for the Los Angeles Lakers in their 123-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns on NBA Friday night. With key contributors like Reaves and LeBron James consistently delivering, the Lakers have shown a marked improvement compared to their preseason form. Reaves also weighed in on who he believes is the Lakers’ best player.

The Lakers are off to a strong start, boasting a 2-0 record in the 2024-25 season—a performance that has surprised many around the NBA. During the post-game press conference, Reaves was asked if Anthony Davis had demonstrated something special that contributed to the team’s early success. The shooting guard was direct with his response.

“He’s been doing this; it’s not unnormal for him to do what’s been doing. I feel like he’s the best player on our team, and we play through him. He’s such a high-level talent. I expect him to go out every night and be dominant,” Reaves said, expressing his appreciation for Davis as a teammate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside LeBron, Davis remains one of the most versatile and impactful players on the Lakers roster. Head coach JJ Redick emphasized during preseason that he intended to structure his tactics around maximizing Davis’ game, and so far, the star has lived up to those expectations.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives to the basket past Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves during a 110-103 win in the season home opener at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Advertisement

Davis leading the Lakers’ strong start

It’s no exaggeration to say that Anthony Davis has been the Lakers’ most crucial player during the start of the regular season. In the recent win against the Suns, he was dominant in the paint, scoring 35 points with a 61% conversion rate from free throws and two-pointers, adding 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal in 38 minutes.

Advertisement

see also Lakers star LeBron James sets ambitious goal for 2024-25 NBA Season

In the season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Davis delivered a similarly impressive performance, putting up 36 points, grabbing 16 rebounds (including 13 defensive boards), and contributing 4 assists and 3 blocks. These back-to-back standout performances underscore Davis’ crucial impact on both ends of the floor.

Advertisement

Davis ties historic Lakers record vs Suns

At 31 years old, Anthony Davis led the Lakers to a comeback win against the Suns, matching a historic franchise record that neither legends like Kobe Bryant nor LeBron have.

Alongside Jerry West in 1969-70 and Elgin Baylor in 1962-63, AD became just the third player in Lakers history to score at least 35 points in consecutive season-opening games. With both numbers and history on his side, Davis is proving to be a pivotal player for the Lakers. If he can maintain this form throughout the season, the Lakers could be serious contenders for an NBA Finals run.

Advertisement