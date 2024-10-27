NBA News: Anthony Davis sets the record straight about Lakers’ strong season start

Los Angeles Lakers’ star Anthony Davis recently spoke out about his team’s impressive start to the NBA season, following three consecutive wins.

The Los Angeles Lakers have kicked off the season on a high note under JJ Redick in his NBA coaching debut. With three straight wins, the Lakers’ start has fans buzzing, and Anthony Davis, who’s been instrumental in all three games, made his stance on the team’s success clear.

The Lakers capitalized on home-court advantage, winning tough matchups against the Minnesota Timberwolves in their season opener, followed by victories over the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings.

After the Kings game, Davis emphasized the Lakers’ new identity this season. “I like where our team is,” Davis said. “Obviously there’s a lot that we can clean up on both ends of the floor, but we’ll definitely take those wins. I’d rather be able to clean up things with a win over a loss.”

“It’s been a tough three games, obviously with three familiar teams from the West,” he continued. “We’ve been able to hold our own and put the league on notice that we’re a different team.”

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after blocking the shot of Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Harry How/Getty Images

Davis also highlighted the Lakers’ competitive mindset this season. “We want to come out and compete every night, whether we’re up 20 or down 20. We’re gonna continue to fight, and we’ve been able to be on the winning side of it in the first three games.”

Davis dominates in Lakers’ wins

In the preseason, JJ Redick outlined his plan to make Anthony Davis a focal point for the Lakers, aiming to bring out a “monster season” from the star forward. So far, Redick’s plan seems to be working. Davis has led the way in all three wins, scoring over 30 points each game and showing dominance on both ends of the floor.

LeBron James on Davis’ impact

Following the Lakers’ win over the Timberwolves, LeBron James spoke about Davis’ role in the Lakers’ offense and the importance of keeping him involved.

“It’s very important that he’s the main focal point for us every single night,” James said. “We know what he’s going to do defensively, but offensively we have to find him in multiple places on the floor throughout the whole game. And we’ve done that through two games.”

