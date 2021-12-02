Veteran swingman Trevor Ariza explained how his return will help turn the Los Angeles Lakers around. Check out what he said.

The Los Angeles Lakers went through a major roster overhaul during the NBA offseason. They traded away some youngsters and brought in veterans like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, and Trevor Ariza.

Ariza, who already knows what it takes to succeed with the purple and gold; was ruled out for the start of the season with an ankle injury. And, even though he hasn't been the same player over the past couple of years, his 3-and-D expertise could come pretty handily for them.

That's why the former Houston Rockets swingman recently opened up on his rehabilitation and imminent comeback, and how he feels like his presence can solve many of the issues on his team.

Lakers News: Trevor Ariza Discusses Injury And His Impact On The Team

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Ariza told Silver Screen and Roll when asked about the injury. “There are so many things that we can do with a full roster, but again, it’s God’s time. Whenever He decides to allow my body to heal the way that it needs to heal for me to be able to perform at the highest level, I’ll be able to help our team.”

“I bring a completely different element to this team, so hopefully when I am able to participate, and Kendrick [Nunn] is able to come back and play — who gives us another different element to this team — the things that we do, the little things that we do can kind of put our team together,” the 36-year-old added.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been like a piece that you can just plug-in and do a bunch of different things and make a difference, so whenever I get on the court that’s what I’m looking to do,” Ariza concluded.

There were several doubts regarding the Lakers' ability to compete and keep up with the rest of the Western Conference due to their roster's age, and so far, they've done nothing to prove their doubters wrong. Maybe, Ariza will give them the defensive boost they need.