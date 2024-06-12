The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly set the date to have their new head coach confirmed and start planning next season, hopefully with LeBron James on board.

It’s been more than a month since Darvin Ham was fired but the Los Angeles Lakers have yet to announce their new head coach. Fortunately for LeBron James and the fans, the franchise has reportedly set a date to have the position filled.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Lakers expect to have their head coach for the 2024-25 NBA season confirmed by June 26, the day of the NBA Draft:

“There may be another name or two with the Lakers, they’ve brought in and interviewed a number of coaches already. They’ll go back to that pool, I’m told they’d like to try to have a coach by the draft, which is June 26.”

Ham, who left Los Angeles with a 90-74 record, was removed from his duties after the Lakers lost to the Nuggets in the first round of this year’s playoffs. The previous season, the team made the Conference Finals but was swept by eventual champion Denver.

Head coach Darvin Ham of the Los Angeles Lakers react reacts as his team plays the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter during game two of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on April 22, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

NBA Rumors: The leading candidate to coach the Lakers

According to Jake Fischer, senior NBA reporter of Yahoo Sports, New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach James Borrego is seen as a leading candidate to take charge of the Lakers this summer:

“Borrego has also been categorized by league personnel as a leading candidate for the Lakers’ head coaching job, although Los Angeles’ search has been muddied by an unsuccessful pursuit of UConn head coach Dan Hurley. Borrego has been credited with boosting New Orleans’ offensive approach during this past season while aiding Willie Green’s staff.”

Will LeBron James stay in Los Angeles?

The coaching vacancy now creates a lot of speculation in LA, but LeBron James’ situation is also a big storyline this summer. The King has a $51.4 million player option for next season, but he seems to be considering all options this summer, including retirement.

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as well as my representation about it then you guys will know,” James wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on April 30.