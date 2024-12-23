Former NBA All-Star explains why Darvin Ham struggled to coach LeBron James with the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers hired Darvin Ham in 2022 with high hopes of revitalizing the team, but his tenure fell short of expectations. After a disappointing end to the 2024 season, Ham was replaced by JJ Redick as head coach. Recently, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas opened up about why he believes Ham’s stint with LeBron James and the Lakers didn’t work out.

Ham’s struggles became evident despite the Lakers making the playoffs via the Play-In Tournament, defeating the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors before being swept in the first round by the Denver Nuggets.

During a recent episode of Gil’s Arena, Arenas pointed to Ham’s difficulty in coaching a superstar with LeBron’s basketball IQ. “We’re just going to be honest; your star player’s probably smarter than you, right? And the fact that your star player is smarter than you, that’s a hard job to have,” Arenas said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You literally have to talk to LeBron’s ego,” he added. “I got to talk to his basketball. For him to accept you, it’s like talking to some genius… LeBron’s basketball IQ is so high, if you don’t speak the same lingo as him, he’s not listening to you.”

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham talks with forward LeBron James. (IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire)

Advertisement

Ham reflects on his Lakers dismissal

In an interview with Andscape’s Marc Spears, Ham expressed his disbelief at being let go, citing his achievements with the team. “To do as well as I did, I swear to God, anywhere else I’m probably looking at an extension with what I did,” Ham said. “I’m not talking about feelings. I’m talking actual facts.”

Advertisement

see also Lakers News: LeBron James explains the key factor behind team's recent success

“They go from not making it to the playoffs to the final four in the NBA, the conference finals,” he continued. “And then you win the in-season tournament, navigate through all the injuries and win both of your play-in games to get to the playoffs.”

Advertisement

Ham reflects on NBA Cup championships

Ham holds the distinction of winning both editions of the NBA Cup, including the inaugural tournament as head coach of the Lakers and the second one as an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Speaking about those championships, Ham shared his appreciation for working with two of the greatest players of their generations, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’ve been super-duper excited to be a part of both—the inaugural and now this one. Two generational talents in both Bron [LeBron James] and Giannis [Antetokounmpo]. Lead one and ride shotgun for the other,” Ham said.