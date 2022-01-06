Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks face each other on Friday at Crypto.com Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Los Angeles Lakers will welcome Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday, January 7, at 10:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 335th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Los Angeles Lakers are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 193 direct duels to this day, while the Atlanta Hawks have celebrated a triumph in 141 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on March 20, 2021, and it ended in a 99-94 win for the Hawks at home in the 2020/21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 7, 2021

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Storylines

Los Angeles Lakers have been in a decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won four times and lost once. (WWWLW). Meanwhile, compared to their opponents, the Atlanta Hawks have been doing much worse, winning just once in their last five games. In addition, they have suffered four losses (LWLLL).

The Lakers currently sit in seventh place on the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.513. While the Hawks are placed in 12th place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.444. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 26, 1949, and it ended in a 78-76 win for the Lakers side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks, to be played on Friday, at the Crypto.com Arena, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on ESPN in the United States.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks matchup. However, judging by the Lakers' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

