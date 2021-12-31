LeBron James went into detail to explain the biggest issue with the Los Angeles Lakers right now. Check out what the veteran forward had to say.

The Los Angeles Lakershave failed to live up to the expectations and have been one of the biggest disappointments of the NBA season. The Russell Westbrook experiment has failed and they simply don't look good at all right now.

Regardless of the personnel, it seems like the Lakers just aren't on the same page right now. They can't seem to keep their foot on the gas for 48 minutes and struggle to close out games, even against lesser rivals.

That lack of focus and concentration is one of the main reasons why they've struggled so badly this year. Per LeBron James, they just won' be able to turn the page around unless they start taking better care of the basketball.

NBA News: LeBron James Explains The Biggest Issue With The Lakers

“There’s a difference between careless turnovers and attack turnovers,” LeBron said, per ClutchPoints. “We gotta cut down on our careless turnovers — the ones that’s just unforced. We’re gonna have attack turnovers, which is OK. We have a lot of attackers and we understand that. But, the careless turnovers, where, literally, you just turn the ball over and there’s no pressure or there’s no reason for it, those are the ones that get us in trouble.”

LeBron Thinks The Lakers Have No Chemistry

This isn't the first time that James addresses the team's struggles. Not so long ago, he talked about how the lack of playing time together has hurt their chances of developing any sort of chemistry:

“We have no chemistry with any lineup,” the veteran said last week. "From the simple fact that we literally haven’t logged enough minutes. It’s the truth. What is our starting lineup besides me Russ and AD? We don’t know.”

The clock continues to tick and Frank Vogel's squad can't seem to figure things out. The trade deadline is looming in and it seems like the patience is running out with this injury-riddled, flawed roster.