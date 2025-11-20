LaMelo Ball sets the record straight amid rumors of wanting a trade from Hornets

Following a difficult start to the season, where Charlotte Hornets have endured poor results and performances, a new report surfaced suggesting major internal friction. After the surprising defeat to the 2-13 Indiana Pacers, which marked their fourth consecutive loss, a report indicated that LaMelo Ball is frustrated with the organization and is open to being traded away.

“Star guard LaMelo Ball has grown increasingly frustrated with the organization and is open to a trade away from the franchise, multiple league sources told Yahoo Sports,” reported Kelly Iko of Yahoo Sports.

However, Ball himself took immediate action to dismiss the rumor. Instead of using words, the 24-year-old guard chose to respond to Iko’s post on social media with a clown emoji, clearly signaling that the information was nothing more than a ridiculous rumor.

Iko’s report also suggested that the Hornets front office are considering moving on from Ball, whom they were initially confident in building around after drafting him with the first pick of the 2020 NBA Draft.

“League sources say the front office is increasingly hesitant about cementing Ball as a long-term foundational piece, has become disillusioned with the 24-year-old and is open to moving him,” Iko continued in his report. Ball chose not to comment on this specific information but made it clear that Iko’s report regarding his own trade request was untrue.

The Hornets can reverse the situation

Despite a bad start to the season and the shocking loss to the Pacers, the Hornets have the capability to reverse their situation. The key to this turnaround is Ball’s health, as the guard is the team’s leader, and they elevate their game to the next level when he is on the court. Ball has missed six games so far this season. Through nine contests, he is averaging 21.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 9.6 assists (leading the team), and 1.7 steals.

The Hornets are a completely different team when Ball is healthy, and they benefit from the outstanding performances of Miles Bridges, who has played every game and is averaging 22.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per contest.

Another bright spot for the team is fourth overall pick Kon Knueppel, who has impressed by averaging 18.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and three assists per game. Collin Sexton is another critical piece for Charles Lee’s team, serving as the driving force off the bench, where he averages 15.2 points through 14 games.

