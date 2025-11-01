Is LaMelo Ball playing today, November 1st, for Hornets vs Timberwolves?

The Charlotte Hornets (2-3) are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-3) tonight at the Spectrum Center in an NBA early-season matchup. The availability of star guard LaMelo Ball remains the central question for the home team following the latest injury report.

According to the official NBA injury report, the Hornets have listed LaMelo Ball as available to play (right ankle impingement) for tonight’s contest against the Timberwolves.

Ball has played in all five of the Hornets’ games this season and delivered a strong performance in the recent 107-123 loss to the Orlando Magic, where he posted 17 points, 13 assists, and seven rebounds

Tonight marks the first night of a back-to-back set for the Hornets, meaning it would not be surprising for the coaching staff to rest the star guard as a precautionary measure. Ball is Charlotte’s primary contributor, averaging a dynamic 24.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.

LaMelo Ball during a game against the Magic. (Getty Images)

Hornets battle mounting injuries

The Charlotte side has struggled with health since the start of the season, suffering key setbacks across their roster. Brandon Miller sustained a left shoulder injury during the second game, after opening the season with 25 points and seven assists.

In addition to Miller, the Hornets will be without Grant Williams (right knee surgery) and Josh Green (left shoulder surgery). With so many players sidelined, Tre Mann would probably get more participation, while Collin Sexton will serve as the primary offensive driving force off the bench, where he is currently averaging 18.6 points per contest.