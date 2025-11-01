Trending topics:
nba

Is LaMelo Ball playing today, November 1st, for Hornets vs Timberwolves?

The Charlotte Hornets are set to go head-to-head with the Minnesota Timberwolves in regular season NBA action, and one of the biggest questions is whether LaMelo Ball will be available for the contest.

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
LaMelo Ball during an NBA game.
© Getty ImagesLaMelo Ball during an NBA game.

The Charlotte Hornets (2-3) are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (2-3) tonight at the Spectrum Center in an NBA early-season matchup. The availability of star guard LaMelo Ball remains the central question for the home team following the latest injury report.

According to the official NBA injury report, the Hornets have listed LaMelo Ball as available to play (right ankle impingement) for tonight’s contest against the Timberwolves.

Ball has played in all five of the Hornets’ games this season and delivered a strong performance in the recent 107-123 loss to the Orlando Magic, where he posted 17 points, 13 assists, and seven rebounds

Advertisement

Tonight marks the first night of a back-to-back set for the Hornets, meaning it would not be surprising for the coaching staff to rest the star guard as a precautionary measure. Ball is Charlotte’s primary contributor, averaging a dynamic 24.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.

LaMelo Ball during a game against the Magic. (Getty Images)

LaMelo Ball during a game against the Magic. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Hornets battle mounting injuries

The Charlotte side has struggled with health since the start of the season, suffering key setbacks across their roster. Brandon Miller sustained a left shoulder injury during the second game, after opening the season with 25 points and seven assists.

NBA punishes LaMelo Ball with strong fine following Hornets’ loss to Heat

see also

NBA punishes LaMelo Ball with strong fine following Hornets’ loss to Heat

In addition to Miller, the Hornets will be without Grant Williams (right knee surgery) and Josh Green (left shoulder surgery). With so many players sidelined, Tre Mann would probably get more participation, while Collin Sexton will serve as the primary offensive driving force off the bench, where he is currently averaging 18.6 points per contest.

Advertisement
gianni taina
Gianni Taina
ALSO READ
NBA punishes LaMelo Ball with strong fine following Hornets’ loss to Heat
NBA

NBA punishes LaMelo Ball with strong fine following Hornets’ loss to Heat

Former Jayson Tatum teammate signs two-way deal to join LaMelo Ball’s Hornets
NBA

Former Jayson Tatum teammate signs two-way deal to join LaMelo Ball’s Hornets

NBA News: LaMelo Ball addresses trade rumors surrounding his future with the Charlotte Hornets
NBA

NBA News: LaMelo Ball addresses trade rumors surrounding his future with the Charlotte Hornets

Lamine Yamal breaks silence about breakup with Nicki Nicole, denies infidelity rumors
Soccer

Lamine Yamal breaks silence about breakup with Nicki Nicole, denies infidelity rumors

Better Collective Logo