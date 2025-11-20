Jimmy Butler puts Steve Kerr, Warriors on notice with alarming message on Jonathan Kuminga

Jimmy Butler is a player who has faced numerous challenges throughout his NBA career. Just last season, he grappled with a suspension from the Miami Heat, coincidentally the same franchise that squared off against the Golden State Warriors. Following that game, Butler delivered a pointed message concerning Jonathan Kuminga and head coach Steve Kerr.

“Imagine being in a situation where you constantly question, ‘Am I wanted here or not?’ That is the worst feeling,” Butler told about Kuminga to ESPN. “I experienced this toward the end of my time in Miami. It made me think, ‘I’ve been here all along. What are we discussing?’ It’s a disheartening place to be.”

Using this example, the Warriors star conveyed his reflections on the difficulties Kuminga is experiencing, emphasizing that despite their expectations, there are times players must endure significant challenges.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although the team has been instrumental in his development, the truth is sometimes even more support is essential to gain recognition. Unfortunately, his recent performances have not been favorable, and the Congolese player has struggled this season.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Butler didn’t acknowledge his former teammates

After the matchup, where the Warriors were defeated by the Heat 110-96, Butler bypassed the customary post-game pleasantries and headed straight to the locker room to speak with his current teammates.

Advertisement

see also Warriors star Jimmy Butler reveals pact made with Draymond Green involving Stephen Curry

This behavior was typical of Butler, reminding fans of his displeasure over his departure from the Heat and highlighting how much he cherished his time there before the circumstances changed.

Advertisement

The Warriors lost their momentum

After securing victories in three out of four games prior to meeting the Orlando Magic, the Warriors’ East Coast road trip took an unexpected turn, culminating in two consecutive losses that halted their regular-season momentum.

With Kuminga and Curry sidelined due to injuries, Butler is expected to lead the charge on Friday for the NBA Cup game against the Portland Trail Blazers. A victory is crucial, as a defeat to Portland would jeopardize their advancement to the next round.

Advertisement

Advertisement