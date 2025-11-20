Trending topics:
NBA

Jimmy Butler puts Steve Kerr, Warriors on notice with alarming message on Jonathan Kuminga

Jimmy Butler, who has encountered numerous challenges in the NBA, didn't hesitate to express his thoughts on Jonathan Kuminga's situation with the Golden State Warriors and Steve Kerr.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Jimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball up.
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesJimmy Butler III #10 of the Golden State Warriors brings the ball up.

Jimmy Butler is a player who has faced numerous challenges throughout his NBA career. Just last season, he grappled with a suspension from the Miami Heat, coincidentally the same franchise that squared off against the Golden State Warriors. Following that game, Butler delivered a pointed message concerning Jonathan Kuminga and head coach Steve Kerr.

“Imagine being in a situation where you constantly question, ‘Am I wanted here or not?’ That is the worst feeling,” Butler told about Kuminga to ESPN. “I experienced this toward the end of my time in Miami. It made me think, ‘I’ve been here all along. What are we discussing?’ It’s a disheartening place to be.”

Using this example, the Warriors star conveyed his reflections on the difficulties Kuminga is experiencing, emphasizing that despite their expectations, there are times players must endure significant challenges.

Advertisement

Although the team has been instrumental in his development, the truth is sometimes even more support is essential to gain recognition. Unfortunately, his recent performances have not been favorable, and the Congolese player has struggled this season.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Butler didn’t acknowledge his former teammates

After the matchup, where the Warriors were defeated by the Heat 110-96, Butler bypassed the customary post-game pleasantries and headed straight to the locker room to speak with his current teammates.

Warriors star Jimmy Butler reveals pact made with Draymond Green involving Stephen Curry

see also

Warriors star Jimmy Butler reveals pact made with Draymond Green involving Stephen Curry

This behavior was typical of Butler, reminding fans of his displeasure over his departure from the Heat and highlighting how much he cherished his time there before the circumstances changed.

Advertisement

The Warriors lost their momentum

After securing victories in three out of four games prior to meeting the Orlando Magic, the Warriors’ East Coast road trip took an unexpected turn, culminating in two consecutive losses that halted their regular-season momentum.

With Kuminga and Curry sidelined due to injuries, Butler is expected to lead the charge on Friday for the NBA Cup game against the Portland Trail Blazers. A victory is crucial, as a defeat to Portland would jeopardize their advancement to the next round.

Advertisement

Survey

Can Kuminga find his place in the Warriors and help them to win the title?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight, Nov. 19, for the Golden State Warriors vs Heat in Miami?
NBA

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight, Nov. 19, for the Golden State Warriors vs Heat in Miami?

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight, November 7, for Warriors vs Nuggets in the NBA Cup?
NBA

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight, November 7, for Warriors vs Nuggets in the NBA Cup?

Is Jimmy Butler playing today, Nov. 4, for Warriors vs Suns?
NBA

Is Jimmy Butler playing today, Nov. 4, for Warriors vs Suns?

Is Tyrese Maxey playing today, November 20, for 76ers vs Bucks?
NBA

Is Tyrese Maxey playing today, November 20, for 76ers vs Bucks?

Better Collective Logo