The real reason why Jonathan Kuminga feels underused with the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have had a complicated start to the NBA season, dealing with a heavy load of back-to-backs and a stacked schedule that has been difficult to manage. Still, they have produced positive results thanks to their new additions and to players who have remained consistent — including Jonathan Kuminga.

The Warriors may have hit turbulence once again regarding Kuminga, especially over the past week. After opening the season in the starting lineup, things were trending upward for the Warriors. But Kuminga’s production began to dip, contributing to a few losses, and head coach Steve Kerr decided to move him back to the bench.

The Warriors then responded with three straight wins, and now it feels like Kuminga is “on the outside looking in,” according to ESPN’s Anthony Slater. “He feels like the scapegoat again,” a team source told Slater.

It is undoubtedly a difficult situation to navigate, especially considering Kuminga delivered an unexpectedly strong start to the NBA season despite the offseason drama surrounding him. But it appears the aftereffects of that situation are beginning to show.

Butler understands Kuminga

The one person on the team who has taken Kuminga under his back is Jimmy Butler, who believes he understands what Kuminga is going through. Butler was asked about Kuminga and his fit on the team during their winning streak in a press conference.

“Him not being in the lineup ain’t the reason that we’re winning,” Butler said. “We’re just playing better basketball. Roles are clearer. We’re making shots. We’re guarding. That ain’t got nothing to do with him. If he was in the lineup, I still believe that we win these games.”

Kuminga’s complicated situation

At this point, it is difficult to know what the future holds for Kuminga with the Warriors, and he likely will not have clarity until he becomes trade-eligible in January. For now, he appears focused on playing his game while taking guidance from Butler.

“I feel like, in this league, he’s one of the people who has actually been in my shoes throughout their career,” Kuminga said. “And knows what I’ve been going through.”

Kuminga is now in a position where he must push forward and compete for his role, especially with Moses Moody delivering strong performances and rookie Will Richard earning attention from teammates and head coach Steve Kerr with his energetic play.